Hot Downloads

Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
03 Feb 2017 08:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
'Beauty Queens' of Indian Television!
'Beauty Queens' of Indian Television! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
03 Feb 2017 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anika to LOSE her memory
Anika to LOSE her memory | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

In Pics: 'INSTA' masti of TV celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2017 09:26 AM

Celebs usually take to the social networking platform Instagram and share a slice of their lives via pics with their fans. In case you all missed it, Tellychakkar.com presents the top TV actors instapics which you need to see. Enjoy!


Laughter riot – Nakuul and Drashti

A photo posted by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on


Super couple – Shaheer and Erica


Starry diary – Karan Tacker

A photo posted by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on


Charismatic – Tinaa Dattaa

A photo posted by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on


Pout time – Shaleen and Surbhi

A photo posted by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on


Hum Saath Saath Hain – Dil Se Dil Tak cast


Muahhh – Aneri and Jennifer

I love this picha Wingeetttttttt! #Hottie !

A photo posted by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on


Beauty brigade – Niti Taylor, Sarika Dhillon and Ridheema Tiwari

A photo posted by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on


Fresh jodi – Kunal and Shrenu


Sharma gayi me haye haye – Samiksha Jaiswal


IshRa – Divyanka and Karan


Which one is your favourite? Share with us in the comment box below.

Tags > instagram, TV celebs, Nakuul and Drashti, Shaheer and Erica, Karan Tacker, Tinaa Dattaa, Shaleen and Surbhi, Dil Se Dil Tak cast, Aneri and Jennifer, Niti Taylor, Sarika Dhillon and Ridheema Tiwari, Kunal and Shrenu, Samiksha Jaiswal, Divyanka and Karan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest