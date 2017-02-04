Features
In Pics: 'INSTA' masti of TV celebs
Celebs usually take to the social networking platform Instagram and share a slice of their lives via pics with their fans. In case you all missed it, Tellychakkar.com presents the top TV actors instapics which you need to see. Enjoy! Laughter riot – Nakuul and Drashti Super couple – Shaheer and Erica Starry diary – Karan Tacker Charismatic – Tinaa Dattaa Pout time – Shaleen and Surbhi Hum Saath Saath Hain – Dil Se Dil Tak cast Muahhh – Aneri and Jennifer Beauty brigade – Niti Taylor, Sarika Dhillon and Ridheema Tiwari Fresh jodi – Kunal and Shrenu Sharma gayi me haye haye – Samiksha Jaiswal IshRa – Divyanka and Karan Which one is your favourite? Share with us in the comment box below.
Add new comment