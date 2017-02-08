ProposeDay: Celebs and their fav 'pick up line/s'

After Rose Day, comes Propose Day, a day when the feeling of love and affection is expressed in varied forms. Everyone has a different way to express their feelings but whatever be it, WORDS do matter.

On the occasion of Propose Day, we asked your favourite celebs to share their best pick up line/s for a proposal. Now, this may help you out by choosing the best pick up line for your love (wink). Read on –

Param Singh – I am lucky to have you. You are very beautiful and you are the best thing that has happened to me.

Neel Motwani – Tum meri woh smile ho jise dekhkar mere gharwalon ko mujhpe shak hota hai.

Shakti Arora – I don’t use pick up lines nor am I that kind of a person. If I would have to get along with someone, then I would be friends with that person first and if I will get along well then we both can pick up each other otherwise there’s a NO.

Priyal Gor – Your eyes are like ocean and I want to be in its depth.

Ankit Bathla – I want to look into your eyes and whisper I love you while we see our kids play in our lawn.

Harshad Arora – I am not that type of a guy who uses a pick up line as I find it very clichéd. So no pick up lines for me; I hate pick up lines.

So, which of these are you going to pick up for your Valentine? Do share with us in the comments below.