Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke high on TRP charts; cast elated

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai (Star Plus), took off with a bang. The TRP ratings are high, and the cast can’t keep calm! Here is what they have to say!

Rhea Sharma

I couldn’t be happier and prouder being part of a show that resonates with the audiences and promotes such progressive thought. I feel extremely happy that fans and viewers have been supportive and have been showering their love and appreciation on the show and its characters. It simply proves that our hard work has paid off. Viewers will witness more romantic moments between Mishti and Abir, family drama, and sibling chemistry as the show progresses.

Roopal Patel

I feel it’s God’s blessings, audiences’ unconditional love, and team’s hard work that have got us here. I just pray to God and request the audience to continue loving us so that we can maintain the consistency of the TRPs. I am sure the kind of story we are dealing with will definitely give us a good rating consistently.

People have told me that they are loving the show. which is always the best compliment. After Saath Nibhana Sathiya, this is a superb and very strong character that I am playing. It’s altogether different from the previous one. I am happy that the audience has liked me and accepted me as Meenakshi. I feel fortunate.

Kaveri Priyam

It’s an extremely amazing feeling obviously when you work hard towards something and see the results in the very first week itself. You feel really hopeful and get inspired to work harder and with more dedication. I hope the audience keeps loving us the same way in the future as well.

Expectations were very high right from the beginning because it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I feel high expectations is a good thing because it motivates us, the whole team, to work harder. The audience has realized that this is a very different show, unlike other TV shows. In this, there is a little less drama and more of reality. We have tried to make a lot of changes to break the monotony, so expectations are definitely high. We artists are also trying to perform and work hard and live up to the audiences’ expectations.

I have some friends in the industry. They have seen the show and have said that the direction and cinematography is a class apart. There is a very film-type of feel given to it.

Sameer Sharma

I feel scared to be honest because it has just begun and has started with a bang. The expectations are very high, so it’s a challenging situation. Everybody now wants to do their best to make sure that the level doesn't come down. It is an honour of course to be accepted and loved, but at the same time, there is the pressure of making sure that things go well in future.

The whole feel of the show is very fresh. It’s been shot, directed, and performed beautifully so everyone is saying that it's looking very nice. It’s not like the older shows.

Soniya Kaur

I am surprised, as I did not expect it to do so well. When a new show starts, it takes time for the audience to get attached to it. So I had expected that the TRPs would come around 2 or so, but when I got to know that its more than that, I was surprised. I was expecting it but not so soon! But it’s great that people have got connected to the show so easily. I feel scared when expectations start getting high thinking about the future. We are putting a lot of efforts. For example, they give us the script, but we ourselves try and add things to make it better.

Sanjeev Seth

It was a bit expected from our side. The way the show was being made…the storyline and everything were quite interesting. The way it was shot, the production value, the outdoor sequences, and all of that…so it was expected that we will get good results out of it, and we all are very happy that we got what we had thought of.

The expectations will really be high, and we are trying to live up to those expectations by working harder. As this is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the first week’s numbers can be due to various factors. Now as an independent show, from the second and third week, we will come to know the real acceptance of the audience. So, the entire team is working hard.

People have liked the freshness about the show. The look is not similar to any other shows on TV; it looks very different.

Jay Pathak

I really feel great about it. This ought to happen as everyone has been putting in a lot of effort. I have not shot much, but I know about the other actors and how they have worked for hours non-stop. I am really glad that we got the result and that the TRPs have come so high.

The audience would be expecting more and more out of it and so I am sure that the scriptwriters are working on it.

Chaitrali Gupte

I am really grateful to the audience that they gave our show so much love. I was thinking whether people would love our show like they loved Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but by God's grace, people have liked it as much.

When you get a good TRP in the first week itself, expectations go high definitely. So as a team, from producer Rajanji, director, writing team, DOP, technical, and artists, everyone is working really hard.

Sanjeev Jotangia

I feel very happy and grateful. Actually, I had thought right from the time I had signed this show that it will be loved because it is a spin-off of the legendary Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahiji is such a wonderful producer and a great director as well. To be honest, I was expecting TRPs between 2.0 to 2.5, so that way, as it has come around 2.2, we all are very happy.

The expectations will always be high, as it’s a Star Plus show and a spin-off of a legendary show that has been running for the last 10 years.