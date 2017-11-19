Imagine you’ve got an invite for a 90s themed party. For all the guys out there, it would be the first world problem. Bored of dressing casually every single day? That’s one dilemma guys undergo everyday. TellyChakkar comes to the rescue. This piece of story is specially tailor made for all the metrosexuals who wish to try on something else.

90s’ were the times when Salman Khan left girls drooling with his Maine Pyaar Kiya act or Milind Soman got a million hearts aflutter every time he came on screen. If you want to nail the 90s’ look, no one better than Randeep aka Sameer can help you better.

He is currently the eye-candy of the TV scenario. The charming lad of Yeh Dino Ki Baat Hai, Randeep Raii is no wonder the crush of the nation presently. His innocent eyes, his effortless hairstyle or his intense persona all of it has clicked well with the audience. The one aspect that everyone loved about Raii apart from his acting is his slick 90s’ look.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the endearing hombre for an interesting session. Randeep shares five tips to nail the 90s look when you wish to win the heart.

Here have a look…

1 – Big/loose shirt "makes us happy"

Over the last decade or so, it was a sin to wear anything loose. You are known to be stylish only when you wear clothes that are tight and body hugging. It was not the case if you rewind ten years to the 90s. Loose shirts, T-shirts were oh-so-comfortable and stylish. Cut to now; it’s an in thing again. Thank God this trend has made a comeback. How can I not wear them? How can we survive without these? Anyway, if this is your style, you don’t have to feel awkward or old school anymore, #because it makes us happy plus it’s NOW fashionable by all means.

2 – Loose jeans are getting out and it’s about time:

We are glad and think it’s about time. The loose jeans slowly disappeared from the nineties fashion wardrobe, malls, and brands. The style guides suddenly stopped mentioning these and they became extinct. And, that’s why we have to explain what this is about now. Fine – they were just a pair of airy, comfortable, cotton denim pants that sat beautifully at the waist and were out near the thighs (unlike the painfully tight ones). There are a lot of variations, but this breathable pair of trousers is something we all need, and it’s time they were revived, at least as an option to some of us.

3 – Denim shirt/jacket can never get enough of it

The denim jacket will make it to the list. They were once considered dated, but they have been back for a while now. It goes with everything and anything, works perfectly for layering, and you can use it almost throughout the year. Sleeveless, waistcoat or full hands, you name it—each of them has a charm and style. A style we can never get enough of!

4 – Dungarees

Dungarees if styled well are the coolest piece of clothing one can wear. Now, they look cooler than ever. It did wane into the horizon a little, but it’s on its path to resurrection in the fashion world with a bang!

5 – Lets be a Old School Boy

When the 90s trend was initially picking up, it felt like a very temporary thing and a fad that will eventually fade. Surprisingly that’s not the case, and the designers are only expanding horizons. One such trend was the backpacks that felt so old school, but now brands like Chanel, Burberry, and many other big brands have signed up to this style. And, you should too.