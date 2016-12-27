Hot Downloads

Features

Revealed: Bedroom secrets of newly wedded couple Suyyash-Kishwer

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 05:55 PM

Fans are always curious to know the spicy tidbits of their favourite actors.

Lovebirds Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, who dated for a long period, got hitched recently. One thing we like about this couple is their swag and style. Indeed, the duo looked amazingly beautiful during their wedding. 

Tellychakkar got in touch with the pretty looking bride Kishwer and asked her to reveal few bedroom secrets. And being a true sport (always), she bared it all:

Which side of the bed is your favourite?

Right.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

We both don’t drink tea but whoever wakes up early makes cereal for each other.

Who snores?

Suyyash, when very tired.

Ever fought for a blanket?

Last night itself. At last Suyyash brought another blanket for himself.

Cuddle or Kiss: What do you both prefer?

Cuddle.

Comfortable pyjamas or sexy night outfit?

Comfortable pyjamas.

Lights on or off?

Off.

Apart from bedroom which area of the house do you both like to get cosy?

We still haven’t found out the other area in the house apart from bedroom (laughs).

Nice answers. Guys, keep the spark alive!

