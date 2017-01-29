Hot Downloads

Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jan 2017 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Apologizing is the solution to all the problems : Faizal Rashid & Chetan Bhagat
Apologizing is the solution to all the problems... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jan 2017 07:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Leela Bhansali SLAPPED on sets of Padmavati
Sanjay Leela Bhansali SLAPPED on sets of Padmavati | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Rubina Dilaik is the INSTA Queen of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2017 03:39 PM

She is undoubtedly one of the most effortless and beautiful actresses of TV. She surely knows how to leave us jaw-dropped and gasping for breath! The brand, the epitome of beauty, grace and glamour... Rubina Dilaik is synonymous with splendour.

The young lass, who captured hearts with her acting talent as Saumya in Colors’ Shakti, and also mesmerized fans with her killer expressions and super hot body, is truly an Instagram lover.

From workout shots that will inspire you to exercise to crazy expressions that are sure to make you smile, Rubina’s Instagram feed reflects her vivacious personality. 

This week we picked Rubina as the Insta queen of the week as she makes her presence felt through interesting updates and amazing clicks. She posted 14 pictures this week which got her 12K likes and 200 comments on each snap.

Wow girl!!

Take a look at her super duper snaps…

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Hell yeahError! Filename not specified.

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

#mahinri is coming in February 2017 ... wishing u super success @poppyjabbal

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Congo Diva!

Tags > Rubina Dilaik, TV actress, Shakti, Saumya, Colors, TV show, Insta QUEEN of the week,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest