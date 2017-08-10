When we go someone or meet someone, what is the first thing we do? Do we click a selfie? Here are what are television actors feel about this obsessive habit to click ourselves every now and then. There are reports of people dying clicking selfies, and this ‘selficide’ needs to stop, they say.

Nutan Rai - Taking selfies has become a trend. And there's nothing wrong with it. However I don't really take selfies every day, Maybe once or twice a week, depending on what I am doing. If it’s something I want to remember, I click a selfie. I am not one of those who needs to capture each and every moment.

Shardul Pandit - It's a clinically proven disorder now. People are falling off cliffs and dying taking selfies. It is sad and also quite stupid. Self-obsession has reached another level as everyone is trying to get validated. This shows low self-esteem. I think more than selfies, I share pro-videos, Dubsmashes, my sketches, my quotes and fan edits.

Vinayak Sinha - Excess of anything is bad. Clicking selfies should be taken as a fun activity rather than taking it too seriously. Selficide is a very serious issue. I have read a lot of news articles about people dying clicking selfies which is scary. There should be an awareness program with regards to this. Talking about actors clicking selfies, it's a part of our business to promote ourselves but we also need to be a bit responsible because our fans follow us blindly. I am not that fond of clicking selfies, maybe two or three a week.

Karan Oberoi - Yes, it has become an obsession, purely from the pressure one feels in wanting to engage with an audience with a voracious appetite for content. And with the consistent need for validation, most people feel the need to document their every move in life and selfies become a handy tool. I honestly find it quite irritating to click selfies all the time, to me, it reeks of narcissism. So I am fairly random about it. If there was another convenient tool to share my work profile with people I will happily opt for it.

Ramman Handa - Selfie clicking has become an obsessive disorder nowadays. There's no harm in clicking selfies but there's a limit to everything and an obsession with anything is harmful. We need to be careful about the surroundings while clicking selfies because life is more precious than sharing where we are on social media. We have to realise that nothing more other than our life is important. So we need to stop giving so much weight to society or people around. We are blessed to be human beings and we should enjoy each and every bit of life instead of wasting it. Nowadays, selficides are very common. We need to decide what's more important, our ownself or people around. Social media has overpowered our minds and nowadays people have started living in the virtual world. I don't click selfies at all. I hate it. It's a sign of self-obsession.

Chandan K. Anand - I click selfies to remember the moments in my life. I would love to see these ten years from now. So I enjoy taking selfies and capturing moments that will not come back.

Rohit Bhardwaj - I doubt I have much of an opinion on why people are clicking selfies. Selficides are definitely crossing the line of common sense and somewhere hinting the deep need for validation, that we are craving. we want validation from people we don't even know and want to impress people we don't even care about. Mindless counting of how many likes a selfie is getting is kind of silly and narcissistic. I'm really bad at clicking selfies. How do people do it? I'm so bored looking at my face everyday! There are is so much more beauty in the world to capture than just our faces every day.

Sara Arfeen Khan - I feel anything that you do in excess is not good whether it is dieting, working out or taking selfies. So, I think today's generation just wants to make sure that they are taking the right selfie, it doesn’t matter what they are putting themselves through to take it. This is why selficide is so common. I think that's self-obsessive and stupid. Yes, you can take selfies but don't become so over obsessed that you don't see anything but yourself. I do take selfies, probably two or three selfies a week, but that is about it.

Shakti Arora - Yes, it has become a fad. Clicking and posting selfies is considered cool. It's called ‘the selfie syndrome’ and is basically a narcissistic personality disorder. But when people do extreme things for selfies and risk their lives, I think that's too much. There are so many videos where I have seen people dying while trying to get the best shot. I do love clicking selfies but when I am with my friends or if it's a good location for a memory. I never go extreme as I know the consequences. It is also not something that I have to do, it depends on whether I feel like being clicked or not.

Neha Saxena - Selficide is a disorder which is hitting almost everyone especially the youth. They get so engrossed while clicking selfies that they forget about the surroundings. I feel rather than clicking selfies and posting them and showing them to the world, what you are up to, it’s more important to just enjoy the moment. Yes, most actors do that because it's a trend to judge your popularity by the number of followers you have on any social networking site. So everyone is bound to keep their account lively. I am bad at it. My friends keep telling me to keep clicking and be more active on networking sites but I somehow fail to do so!

Vikas Verma - I feel selfies are a way of showing self-love and who don't love themselves. I love clicking selfies every now and then. And you must have seen those memes on Facebook which say when you click your friend’s pic you click it so nice and when they click yours they spoil it, that is the reason why selfies are trending. Because you will always click your pictures perfectly. Whenever I feel good I click selfies but as soon as I get a perfect selfie, I stop. So sometimes, I get a perfect selfie in the first click itself and sometimes even after clicking a 100 times I don’t get the perfect one. So the number of selfies depends on how they turn out to be.

Rohit Purohit - Clicking selfies has become an obsession since everyone is on social networking sites where these can be posted. It's so sad and tragic to see people dying taking selfies. I would request people to take care and be aware of your surroundings while taking selfies. A picture is not more important than your lives so don't risk it to capture one moment. Yes, being actors we need to keep our fans updated with our lives because they really do a lot for us, give their precious time and looking at our pictures brings them joy, then why not.

Ankit Siwach- Self-admiration is a good way to boost self-confidence and taking selfies is a part of it, but any obsession can turn harmful and even fatal in this case. I believe one should use this camera feature responsibly. If I analyse, I usually click selfies in the gym or may be to send a 'hello' on Snapchat. But thankfully it isn't a habit or an obsession.