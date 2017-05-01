Sibling Revelry: Swabhimaan sisters Meghna-Naina's Instapics are a MUST SEE

Having a sister is a blessing!!! Isn’t it?
Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) beautifully depicts the lovely bond between two sisters Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankita Sharma).
We all have witnessed the lovely bond shared by the sisters on-screen but do you know that Sangeita and Ankita are no less than sisters off-screen as well?
The duo share an amazing bond off-screen and never miss a chance to have fun whenever they get little time on sets out of their shoot schedules. Their lovely Instapics will just make you smile.
Do have a look -
So cute!!! Aren’t they? Do share your thoughts with us.
