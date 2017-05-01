Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

pic of the day
Hawww!!

Hawww!!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

#MondayMotivation: Inspiring quotes of popular TV...

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Sibling Revelry: Swabhimaan sisters Meghna-Naina's Instapics are a MUST SEE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2017 12:00 PM

Having a sister is a blessing!!! Isn’t it?

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) beautifully depicts the lovely bond between two sisters Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankita Sharma).

We all have witnessed the lovely bond shared by the sisters on-screen but do you know that Sangeita and Ankita are no less than sisters off-screen as well?

The duo share an amazing bond off-screen and never miss a chance to have fun whenever they get little time on sets out of their shoot schedules. Their lovely Instapics will just make you smile. 

Do have a look - 

#soulsisters #platoniclove I love you chikoo @colorstv

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on

Jab Cheeku ka pagalpan hum par bhi chadh jaaye..

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on

Tiara.. #ekshringaarswabhimaan with @iamankitasharma #naina #meghna #sisterbond

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on

Jaadu ki jhappi! @Colorstv

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

So cute!!! Aren’t they? Do share your thoughts with us.

 
Tags > Sibling Revelry, Swabhimaan, Sangeita Chauhaan, Ankita Sharma, Rajshri Productions,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top