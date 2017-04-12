Hot Downloads

Features

#SummerLook: TV celebs flaunt their COOL shades

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 12:13 PM

Tinsel town celebs are always keen on keeping it cool and casual when it comes to fashion, especially when they are not shooting and in a mood to just chill!!!

Shades are always the best way to add more colors to your style statement, making you look extra cool, and the T-town celebs just love it. 

They always love to get clicked with their coolest shades and flaunt that on their Instagram account. 

Here we are compiling some of the coolest pictures of your favorite celebs in shades. Have a look and enjoy –

Every one waits for their vacuum to be filled.

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Twenty one pilots

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on

Tubes.Tubes..Tubes... #England

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

#sundayselfie on demand...

A post shared by P R E E .. Preetika Rao (@preetika_pree) on

What say!?

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

#FromYesterday

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

#pokerstraight

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destination --- #dubaidiaries #drive #memories

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Which pic is the coolest one among these? Do let us know in the comment box below. 

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, Kushal Tandon, Tridha Chaudhary, Nakuul Mehta, Preetika Rao, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Kritika Kamra, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan,

