SummerLook: TV celebs flaunt their COOL shades

Tinsel town celebs are always keen on keeping it cool and casual when it comes to fashion, especially when they are not shooting and in a mood to just chill!!!

Shades are always the best way to add more colors to your style statement, making you look extra cool, and the T-town celebs just love it.

They always love to get clicked with their coolest shades and flaunt that on their Instagram account.

Here we are compiling some of the coolest pictures of your favorite celebs in shades. Have a look and enjoy –

Every one waits for their vacuum to be filled.

Twenty one pilots

Tubes.Tubes..Tubes... #England

#sundayselfie on demand...

What say!?

#FromYesterday

#pokerstraight

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destination --- #dubaidiaries #drive #memories

Sunday morning m up with a luck , i think il take a walk in the park .. Yay yay yay its a beautiful day !! (i know its not morning but this was clicked this morning)

Which pic is the coolest one among these? Do let us know in the comment box below.