SummerLook: TV celebs flaunt their COOL shades

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
Tinsel town celebs are always keen on keeping it cool and casual when it comes to fashion, especially when they are not shooting and in a mood to just chill!!!
Shades are always the best way to add more colors to your style statement, making you look extra cool, and the T-town celebs just love it.
They always love to get clicked with their coolest shades and flaunt that on their Instagram account.
Here we are compiling some of the coolest pictures of your favorite celebs in shades. Have a look and enjoy –
Which pic is the coolest one among these? Do let us know in the comment box below.
Add new comment