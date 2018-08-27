Features

Surbhi Chandna – unknown facts about the new aged Bahu of television.

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2018

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most favorite and famous bahu’s of television. She is been loved for her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz. Here are some of the facts that you didn’t know of the stunning actress.

Surbhi was born on 11 September 1989. She is actually from Delhi but was born and brought up in Mumbai. She belongs to a Punjabi family. She lives with her mom, dad, and elder sister.



Surbhi did her MBA in Marketing from Atharva Institute of Management studies. She also worked as an International Event Management. She has done many commercials before she stepped into acting. She had hosted the Indian Princess pageant on Channel V.


She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Surbhi had done some few cameos before she got a first acting project in Zee Tv’s Qubool Hai. But she rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz.

 She is paired with Nakuul Mehta and their chemistry is loved by one and all. They have also won many awards for the best jodi.


Surbhi’s look in the serial is very modern and stylish and she is also known as one of the most stylish bahu’s of television.

She has a great relationship with her co-stars and shares a great friendship relationship with them

Apparently Surbhi is not single in her real life, and as per some reports, she may be dating Rahul Sharma from the cooperate world.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of Surbhi’s closest pal in the industry. The two worked in the serial Qubool Hai and since then have been great buddies.

In real life Surbhi is a very lively person, and she loves to play pranks on people be it her co-stars or friends.

Like anyone, she is also a dog lover and owns a dog too as a pet.

