Have a look at some of the special messages for the birthday girl...

Tinsel town's hottie Mouni Roy, popularly known as the most beautiful Naagin of the Indian television has turned a year older today.

The birthday girl is being showered with lots of love and wishes on her special day today.

Along with her loved ones and fans, her industry friends are no behind in wishing her love on her birthday today on their social media accounts.

Have a look at Mouni's friends pouring in good wishes for her on their Instagram accounts -

Wish the best for u always @imouniroy .happy birthday #friend #birthday A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

As if you were on fire from within. The moon lives in the lining of your skin. Pablo Neruda For this one @imouniroy you are beautiful inside out.. you shine and shine more #weloveyou Happiest Birthday you inspirer A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Its a Special day for an awesome girl @imouniroy i love u our paths may change as life goes along but our bond will inshallah always remain strong!! I have so many videos cant post all.. we dint realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun my best wishes for dis crazyyyy girl happy bday#shivsha A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Upside down kind of friendships Happy birthday mouni @imouniroy I wish for you everything EVERYTHING that you desire Mostly happiness and all the magical romance of Austen I wish for you poetry I wish you the chaos of Christopher Nolan I wish you the calm of murakami A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Happy bday to the kid @imouniroy who will never ever grow up and pls remain like this always ..i u monuuuu babyyyyy A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Wish you a happy birthday @imouniroy . May you get all that you wish for and may your loved ones also be blessed. A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Tellychakkar.com wishes Mouni a fantastic birthday and a great year ahead.