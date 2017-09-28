Which paparazzi leak shocked you the most?
Tinsel town's hottie Mouni Roy, popularly known as the most beautiful Naagin of the Indian television has turned a year older today.
The birthday girl is being showered with lots of love and wishes on her special day today.
Along with her loved ones and fans, her industry friends are no behind in wishing her love on her birthday today on their social media accounts.
Have a look at Mouni's friends pouring in good wishes for her on their Instagram accounts -
Its a Special day for an awesome girl @imouniroy i love u our paths may change as life goes along but our bond will inshallah always remain strong!! I have so many videos cant post all.. we dint realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun my best wishes for dis crazyyyy girl happy bday#shivsha
@imouniroy happy birthday.....What do I write for someone who has everything, love, looks, luck. Who knows everything about Films, Fashion, Friends ( you know everything about everyone ) Who loves Books, Backpacking, Binging. All I can say is that monzi, be what you want to be, just take things the way they come and your paradise will remain forever....Happy Birthday once again Lots of love and blessings. #omnamahshivaya
Tellychakkar.com wishes Mouni a fantastic birthday and a great year ahead.
