Popular Bengali film director, Srijit Mukherji, who is flying high with the release of his latest Bengali flick Yeti Obhijaan starring superstar of Bengal, Prosenjit Chatterjee, in the lead role of Kakababu, turned a year older today (23 September). As he celebrates his birthday today, celebs from Bengali film industry shower him with love, affection and happiness via twitter.

The National Award Winning director has tasted success with his very first film Autograph. It earned him critical as well as commercial success. He then went on to make films like Baishe Srabon, Hemlock Society, Mishawr Rawhoshyo, Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Nirbaak, Rajkahini, Zulfiqar, Begum Jaan (Hindi) and Yeti Obhijaan being the latest one. Most of the films he made have earned him positive reviews and prestigious awards.

His upcoming projects are Uma and a ‘Bhawal Sanyasi’ inspired fictional film. Talks are on regarding a few Bollywood films also.

Here's what the Tollywood actors and directors tweeted on his birthday-

Happy Birthday @srijitspeaketh da! Many Happy Returns of the day! pic.twitter.com/adMsWs2fvv — Prosenjit Followers (@pfcprosenjit) September 22, 2017

Happy Birthday @srijitspeaketh My warmest wishes for your special day. pic.twitter.com/yE6dNGgI5t — Arpita Chatterjee (@ArpitaCP) September 23, 2017

Love is rare. Camaraderie is rarer. Happy Birthday @srijitspeaketh pic.twitter.com/O82BP3pWZs — Birsa Dasgupta (@BirsaDasgupta) September 23, 2017

Very happy birthday @srijitspeaketh. May this birthday be extra special with your #YetiObhijaan setting new records n standards. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) September 23, 2017

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @srijitspeaketh.N all my best wishes to you and team #YetiObhijaan pic.twitter.com/zG4uIQs2IP — Sampurna Lahiri (@sampurna21) September 23, 2017

Rise and shine @srijitspeaketh . What a great day to celebrate whilst the new baby kicks,wiggles in your belly. pic.twitter.com/xMZiVdtPO4 — Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) September 22, 2017

