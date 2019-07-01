The show must go on: TV actors continue to shoot despite heavy rains

MUMBAI: Heavy rains, tsunami, floods... nothing can defeat the spirit of television actors.



It is good to see that actors take their work seriously even in the worst of situations.



As we know, Mumbaikars are facing a tough time today due to heavy rains. The downpour has already disturbed the daily life of citizens. There is water logging in several areas, and people are finding it hard to reach their homes.



However amidst all this, TellyChakkar learned that most actors are continuing to shoot. There has been no halt or cancellation of shoot due to heavy rains.



We got in touch with actors who shared that it’s important to finish shoots even in the worst of situations.



Ansh Bagri (Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji): I am shooting, and as they say, the show must go on. Also, rain is much needed. However, I am sure on my way back home, there will be crazy traffic.



Ssharad Malhotra (Muskaan): It’s pouring cats and dogs. I hope we finish on time. Travelling from Naigaon to Versova is a task already, and it will be tougher today.



Kaveri Priyam (Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke): I am enjoying it. Two days ago, we were shooting at Filmcity in a temple, but thankfully it was not outside, but yes, it is fun. The only problem is while you travel. If you have your own vehicle, then it's okay; otherwise, it’s hectic.



Palak Purswani (Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke): I’ve not been shooting since 2 days, as I was travelling. But the shoot starts on time. Also, the location becomes even more beautiful during monsoons, so it’s fun shooting.



Aman Gandhi (Daayan): We have been provided cars from the rooms to the set. Also, we have someone handling umbrellas. The crew is quite helpf. But yes, due to heavy rains, we had to cancel an outdoor shoot. And now, the team will cover up by using chroma.



Deepika Singh (Kavach): We are shooting a rain sequence, and I am enjoying the weather. Thankfully, I live nearby, so I am not that worried. However, I wish people reach home safely.



Sonal Vengurlekar (Yeh Teri Galiyan): Yes, we are shooting, as an actor has no escape from their duty, and the show must go on.



Sehban Azim (Tujhse Hai Raabta): Even if a tsunami comes, the shoot won’t stop. We are in entertainment business where we have to make sure to send the telecast footage beforehand. We are shooting outdoors today, and there is already water logging. Hopefully we all reach home safely.

We applaud the dedication of everyone who is working hard to entertain us despite the problematic situation.