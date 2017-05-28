These FUN tweets of Rachel White will make your day!

Twitter is a great medium to connect with fans and share interesting stuffs.
Isn’t it, readers?
The celebs make sure to connect with their fans via this medium.
However, there are not many who are cool, fun and interesting with their tweet posts.
But when it comes to interesting people, model cum actress Rachel White, who has acted in Bengali flicks like Har Har Byomkesh and one, surely deserves a mention.
She shares interesting photos of herself accompanied with cool, interesting, fun, thoughtful captions.
Here we have compiled a few tweets of the actress exclusively for you. Check out-
Me phobia: the fear of becoming so awesome that the human race can't handle it and everyone dies pic.twitter.com/2dEtyLqwoT— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 20, 2017
Sundaze #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/Ma7TcT9hND— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 21, 2017
Because I expect A LOT from myself pic.twitter.com/WHgQIzJwCI— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 19, 2017
What if everything you have been taught is all a lie and everything you feel is all a truth? pic.twitter.com/7sXkJdaMIs— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 18, 2017
Snapchat over insta face filters any day pic.twitter.com/vGZ8NmjmFn— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 18, 2017
Keep calm and think about Ryan Gosling shirtless #NoteToSelf #LifeHacks #Zen pic.twitter.com/eVqQvSLBwd— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 17, 2017
Who's to say that dreams and nightmares aren't as real as the here and now pic.twitter.com/OOnlfQrIki— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 14, 2017
Fluent with emojis, yet emotionally challenged ! #Fact #TheWorldWeLiveIn pic.twitter.com/Ra4YCSDWBN— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 7, 2017
There's always a story goin on behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/hIrf6iHjtL— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 10, 2017
Aren’t the tweets cool?
