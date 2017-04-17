Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

These lovey dovey instapics of Barkha-Indraneil will make your day!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:37 AM
Have a look at their lovely Insta pics... The good looking hunk Indraneil Sengupta and talented beauty Barkha Bisht Sengupta are truly one of the most adored couples of the Tinsel town. The couple, who is deeply in love with each other, gives us some serious relationship goals. Being true workaholics, Indraneil and Barkha, never miss a chance to spend some quality time with each other. The duo also love to share some of their lovey dovey moments with fans on their Instagram profile. Do have a look at some of their lovey dovey pics which will wipe away your Monday blues!

Love vibes @indraneilsengupta

A post shared by Barkha Sengupta (@barkhasengupta) on

US @indraneilsengupta

A post shared by Barkha Sengupta (@barkhasengupta) on

This beautiful secret place through a cave ..... magical ... #explorers #us @indraneilsengupta #somewhere on an island

A post shared by Barkha Sengupta (@barkhasengupta) on

Happy together @indraneilsengupta

A post shared by Barkha Sengupta (@barkhasengupta) on

9 years with this crazy one .... you're still unlike anything I've ever encountered ... happy anniversary @barkhasengupta

A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta) on

Happy Valentine's Day @barkhasengupta

A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta) on

To love and be loved....goodnight @barkhasengupta

A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta) on

Lovely! Isn’t it? Do share your views with us.
Tags > Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta, dovey, instagram, relationship,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top