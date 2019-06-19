These TV celebs got married after participating in Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: The couple dance reality show Nach Baliye is set to return to television screens with season nine. Since the announcement was made, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the new season to go on air. The twist this time is apart from real couples, exes will also be seen.

Nach Baliye is retuning with its ninth season. The earlier seasons saw some of the couples parting ways soon after the show, however, there are some who are still happily married and give major relationship goals. Take a look below.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar participated in Nach Baliye 8 with her then-boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim. During the show, the actor went down on his knees and proposed to the actress for marriage. After dating for few years, they tied the knot in February 2018. The couple first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met on the sets of Comedy Circus where the former was a contestant, while the latter was a scriptwriter. They participated in Nach Baliye 8. After dating for seven years, the two got married in December 2017.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble also participated in Nach Baliye season 8. They started dating and Brent proposed to his lady love for marriage, and they tied the knot in December 2017.

Krushna Abhishek met his lady love on the movie set of Pappu Pass Ho Gaya in 2006. They fell for each other and were in a live-in relationship. The couple secretly got married in 2013, in Las Vegas in the presence of their friends and family. They participated in Nach Baliye 6.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh. They soon became friends and then became a couple. They participated in Nach Baliye 5 where Ravi went down on his knees and proposed to his girlfriend with a solitaire ring which left the later speechless. They were the runner up of the show. They became man and wife in December 2013.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh participated in Nach Baliye 3 and went on to become the winners. The actor went down on his knees and proposed his ladylove. After dating for six years, the two got married in 2012.

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik

Mohit Malik got married to Additie Shirwaikar in December 2010. They participated in Nach Baliye 4 and soon after that Mohit proposed Additie for marriage.

Mazher Sayed and Mouli Ganguly

Mazhar Sayyed and Mouli Ganguly met on the sets of Kaahin Kissii Roz. They fell in love and after dating for seven years they got married. They participated in Nach Baliye 4.

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ke Do Naam Ek Radha Ek Shyam. They fell in love with each other and participated in Nach Baliye 3. Soon, after the show, the two got married in March 2008.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Zariwala

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Zariwala dated for two years and tied the knot in August 2014. They participated in Nach Baliye 5.

Tanaaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani

Tanaaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani participated in Nach Baliye 2 and became the second runner. They met on the sets of Fame Gurukul and got married in 2006.

Arjun Punj and Gurdeep Kohli

Arjun Punj and Gurdeep Kohli fell in love on the sets of Sanjivani. They participated in Nach Baliye 2. They got married in December 2006.