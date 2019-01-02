Top five celebs who should be more active on social media in 2019

MUMBAI: 2018 has been an amazing year for the television industry, which witnessed a lot of great content and unique concepts. Several celebrities got married this year, which remained the talk of the town for quite some time.

With social media gaining popularity, a lot of celebrities have connected with their fans on social media platforms. With retweets, likes, comments, and Insta live, actors have successfully managed to remain in touch with their fans. Although social media is a rage, a few celebs are yet to be bitten by the bug. They still prefer to be quite reserved about their personal lives and are not very social media savvy, which has left their fans upset.

We bring to you the list of top five celebs who we would love to see more on social media platforms.

Vivian D’sena

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian D’sena is not very social media friendly. He hardly posts anything, and when he does, it’s quite random. However, he has a good fan following on social media platforms.

Harshad Chopda

On Harshad’s birthday, co-actor Jennifer Winget wished that he would be less anti-social, and we couldn’t agree more.

Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan enjoys a huge and loyal fan base but is not active on social media.

Shabbir Alhuwalia

Shabbir Alhuwalia, who stars in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, is also not very active on social media, leaving his fans disappointed.

Jennifer Winget

Although Jennifer is on and off on social media, fans just cannot have enough of her and would love to see her more often. We feel she should up her social media game.