Features

TV actors and their chroma shoots

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2017 01:53 PM

Chroma technique in filming is used to enhance the quality of the scene and lend it a perfect look making it more beautiful and impressive.

The chroma shoot takes place against green or a blue screen. These days television actors shooting against chroma has become a common watch. Most of the mythological, historical and fantasy based shows use chroma technique to give the show a grand feel.

Here are the few Insta pictures and videos of TV actors shooting in chroma setting. Have a look!

 

