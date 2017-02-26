TV actors and their chroma shoots

Chroma technique in filming is used to enhance the quality of the scene and lend it a perfect look making it more beautiful and impressive.

The chroma shoot takes place against green or a blue screen. These days television actors shooting against chroma has become a common watch. Most of the mythological, historical and fantasy based shows use chroma technique to give the show a grand feel.

Here are the few Insta pictures and videos of TV actors shooting in chroma setting. Have a look!

A post shared by Anshuman Malhotra (@theanshumanmalhotra) on May 18, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

A post shared by Ridhima A.K.A Rajni (@ridhimapandit) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:11am PST

A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:44pm PST

A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:14am PST

A post shared by Shaleen Bhanot (@shaleenbhanot) on Apr 20, 2016 at 5:32am PDT