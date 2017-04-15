TV actors and their uber cool tweets!

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
These days social media has become so addictive and that there is not a single day when to don’t tend to check our profile and peep into our favourite actors’ account.
And why not? Their very cool tweets, new updates and pictures give us a content feeling. So let’s have a look at what TV actors have tweeted recently that has grabbed our attention.
Ok! I admit I chickened out to ask him for a picture but iam glad I have a capture of a moment! Huge fan sir ! @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/0le4zVl1bD— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) April 12, 2017
SWING OUT...your dreams are within reach ️ pic.twitter.com/95LgGg9dVV— iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) April 13, 2017
The calm before the storm of a petrified flier, who hates flying & decides to sit in the front seat of the chopper without a door #Hawaii ! pic.twitter.com/iLziC8pZtX— Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) April 9, 2017
Sorry , I can't hear you over the volume of my hair ! pic.twitter.com/0rpkj82hKP— Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) April 5, 2017
Jab we meet we talk abt memories n create now ones..all smiles kumkumsumit forever.. @Hussainkk12 pic.twitter.com/YG7jpM0nIW— Juhi Parmar (@iamjuhiparmar) April 1, 2017
The POUT family @KishwerM @batuknathrai #SuKishKaBatuk #BatukNath ... finally a family picture pic.twitter.com/TO1fr4j1HI— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 2, 2017
I m thinking I prefer not to be rescued #cruise #Cannes pic.twitter.com/R6S3r1cUz7— debina (@imdebina) April 11, 2017
The world is yours!! pic.twitter.com/v7KAhtHhMJ— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) April 10, 2017
Breathe more worry less, exercise more party less, listen more speak less, love more envy less, live more flaunt less, #worldhealthday2017 pic.twitter.com/JVafQV1HQc— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) April 7, 2017
Ur my queen ur my god ur my every thing ..jus wanna say one thing ur my world .happy birthday maaaaa .meri Umar bhi apakoo lag jaye..️ pic.twitter.com/kLUOAISsA3— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 8, 2017
You aren't rich until you have something that money can't buy. pic.twitter.com/hTmy9NZIY3— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) April 7, 2017
Monochromatic mayhem was the mood of the day #beyhadh #onset pic.twitter.com/oasRP0Gkth— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) April 13, 2017
Don't talk. Don't say a thing. Cause your eyes they tell me more than your words. #RohanMehra #EyesSpeak #Feel #Memories pic.twitter.com/VLcy29spuc— Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) April 14, 2017
