TV actors and their uber cool tweets!

These days social media has become so addictive and that there is not a single day when to don’t tend to check our profile and peep into our favourite actors’ account.

And why not? Their very cool tweets, new updates and pictures give us a content feeling. So let’s have a look at what TV actors have tweeted recently that has grabbed our attention.

LOVE KA HAIN INTEZAA pic.twitter.com/O4QHIbrMup — iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) April 24, 2017

Let your shadows express the feelings!!! pic.twitter.com/mSyq1VlsaC — Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) May 5, 2017

This is when I was 17.. Building muscle since my teens! #GymBody #FitnessFirst pic.twitter.com/zJvQkAAVJ9 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 7, 2017

Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough! pic.twitter.com/UXpNAMeTb9 — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) April 28, 2017

You want to cry so bad that you end up laughing pic.twitter.com/31LElqzsO7 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 12, 2017

Crazy GOT fans pic.twitter.com/Gisf95teDe — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 8, 2017