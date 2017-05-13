TV actors and their uber cool tweets!
These days social media has become so addictive and that there is not a single day when to don’t tend to check our profile and peep into our favourite actors’ account.
And why not? Their very cool tweets, new updates and pictures give us a content feeling. So let’s have a look at what TV actors have tweeted recently that has grabbed our attention.
Sometimes in the winds of change we find the right direction #Amsterdam #Netherlands #zaanzeschanse #windmillvillage #daytrip #travel pic.twitter.com/FidENDloT0— Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) April 26, 2017
Lve .. Lve .. Brk #batuk pic.twitter.com/YQqa1HjLol— Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) May 3, 2017
LOVE KA HAIN INTEZAA pic.twitter.com/O4QHIbrMup— iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) April 24, 2017
Let your shadows express the feelings!!! pic.twitter.com/mSyq1VlsaC— Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) May 5, 2017
This is when I was 17.. Building muscle since my teens! #GymBody #FitnessFirst pic.twitter.com/zJvQkAAVJ9— Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 7, 2017
Pampering time pic.twitter.com/E2YxVVOdPl— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 1, 2017
Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough! pic.twitter.com/UXpNAMeTb9— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) April 28, 2017
You want to cry so bad that you end up laughing pic.twitter.com/31LElqzsO7— NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 12, 2017
Crazy GOT fans pic.twitter.com/Gisf95teDe— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 8, 2017
Bike ride to the sets today. The traffic is so bad that i am thinking of going to work on a bicycle now. #letsGoByBicycle #goGreen pic.twitter.com/O4YC8il2No— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) May 11, 2017
