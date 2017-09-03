Which Star Bharat's show impressed you the most?
Which popular non-fiction show should make a comeback?
Social media has made it compulsory for the actors to show off their glittery life.
And the fans and followers also flood them with compliments.
Twitter is a great platform to express your opinion and take stands. It’s also a stage where you get to know the news on the spot. It’s a space where you can get into spats. The space also allows the celebs to interact with their fans and stage their starry life.
So let’s have a look what our celebs are doing.
Love the positivity and vibe of Mumbai during this festive season. Thank you for the beautiful darshans! #GanpatiBappaMorya #Festivity pic.twitter.com/px5mfVlfIj— Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) August 26, 2017
#तेवर #तैयार #फ़ुलपॉवर@ZeeTV @zeetalent_in @ZeeAnmolChannel #ganpati pic.twitter.com/mqs4kexZ7g— Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) August 28, 2017
Sandy Toes Sunkissed Nose#yaaridostibeachytalks pic.twitter.com/vwRlYQ89Wm— Asha Negi (@AshaNegi7) August 28, 2017
Paaaaaaaaaaga PatttttttttNeeeeeeeeeeee @KishwerM pic.twitter.com/bIKcg3FNoo— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) August 28, 2017
Something about this picture i love... #kkk8 #kkk8boys #paininspain #colors #endemolshineindia pic.twitter.com/rvvGdXg6DC— Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) August 29, 2017
Ganpati bappaaaaamorya pic.twitter.com/ladHaDsh6r— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 25, 2017
What the beginning of my day looks like? 40 winks... X...friggin..hausted enroute to work. pic.twitter.com/oaP5qtOw49— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) August 24, 2017
So there is A Big Surprise from Big Family of @ColorsTV ! Stay tuned #ShaktiAstitvaKeEhsaasKi Mon-Fri 8pm pic.twitter.com/n2uo0DNRZe— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 29, 2017
August 27, 2017
Wishing you a very happy and a super duper successful birtday brotha @GuruOfficial pic.twitter.com/NrJv4mJeoV— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 29, 2017
The moment when the wind blows u off crazy monsoons #besafepeople pic.twitter.com/9yk0baw64b— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 29, 2017
The real Mcgregor vs Mayweather ! My little friend from israel! ..#McGregorVsMayweather #israel pic.twitter.com/pzOJMdXlFi— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 28, 2017
Take me back & make me do some cotillion dancing pl#mindandheartalwaystraveldistantplaces x pic.twitter.com/GzkOq1vqjc— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 29, 2017
