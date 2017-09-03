Social media has made it compulsory for the actors to show off their glittery life.

And the fans and followers also flood them with compliments.

Twitter is a great platform to express your opinion and take stands. It’s also a stage where you get to know the news on the spot. It’s a space where you can get into spats. The space also allows the celebs to interact with their fans and stage their starry life.

So let’s have a look what our celebs are doing.

Love the positivity and vibe of Mumbai during this festive season. Thank you for the beautiful darshans! #GanpatiBappaMorya #Festivity pic.twitter.com/px5mfVlfIj — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) August 26, 2017

What the beginning of my day looks like? 40 winks... X...friggin..hausted enroute to work. pic.twitter.com/oaP5qtOw49 — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) August 24, 2017

So there is A Big Surprise from Big Family of @ColorsTV ! Stay tuned #ShaktiAstitvaKeEhsaasKi Mon-Fri 8pm pic.twitter.com/n2uo0DNRZe — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 29, 2017

Wishing you a very happy and a super duper successful birtday brotha @GuruOfficial pic.twitter.com/NrJv4mJeoV — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 29, 2017

The moment when the wind blows u off crazy monsoons #besafepeople pic.twitter.com/9yk0baw64b — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 29, 2017

The real Mcgregor vs Mayweather ! My little friend from israel! ..#McGregorVsMayweather #israel pic.twitter.com/pzOJMdXlFi — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 28, 2017