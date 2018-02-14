&TV actors share 'what love means to them' and their V-Day plans

Mumbai: Love is in the air as we celebrate Valentine’s Day today! While everyone is busy planning a surprise for their special ones, we reached out to some of the &tv actors and asked them to define love and what special they would want to do for their loved ones.

Take a look:

Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai:

I don’t know if I can really define love. Several poets, singers and painters have tried to capture love in their art forms, but, it is still something which cannot be deciphered, described or defined completely.

Well, I don’t have any big plans, but I usually write a small note for my love and this year too I plan that. Apart from that I will be shooting the whole day. Once I am back from work, we might have a romantic dinner with a glass of wine. We will also watch a movie as we both are movie buffs and love to talk.

Ankit Gera aka Anurag from Agnifera:

Love for me is togetherness, a mental support which always keeps you strong from within. So, I would define it as a special feeling which keeps growing on you. I would want my valentine to feel the most special and would do whatever it takes to bring a big smile on her face.

Yukti Kapoor aka Ragini from Agnifera:

For me love is putting someone’s needs & happiness before your own. Love is limitless. I’m single, so no valentine’s day celebrations planned as such. But I would be working that day giving all my love to my work.

Nitin Goswami aka Vinayak from Siddhivinayak

Love is when someone becomes a constant source of happiness in your life and who will support you through thick and thin. I am shooting on that day so it’s going to be a working Valentine’s Day for me. But I am planning to take my wife out for a romantic dinner and spend some quality time with her.

Priyanka Purohit aka Chandini from Half Marriage

It is difficult to describe what love is. Love is a sense of loyalty for me. It is a feeling that someone is there for you in your good times and bad. You don’t have to be perfect to be in love. It settles for less than perfection. Well, I might be shooting that day but post work will be going out with my friends for dinner and celebrate life as we know it.

These actors have their plans ready. What is yours? Have you planned anything yet? Share your Valentine's Day ideas with us in the comment section below.

A Happy Valentine's Day from TellyChakkar to you!