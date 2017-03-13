TV celebs and their fun-filled #Holi plans

Celebrating the triumph of ‘good’ over ‘bad’, people all across will get into the festive mood of Holi.

Bright colours, water balloons, yummy delicacies, songs and dance and of course a lot of masti majorly highlights this vivid and lively festival

Here we have our favourite TV celebs talking about what they plan to do on Holi this year.

Shamata Anchan

As a kid, the best part about Holi was the water balloon war with kids from the next building, culminating the celebration with samosas and jalebi. This year as we are shooting in Jaipur, I am really looking forward to the delicacies made here. We will definitely celebrate it on the sets with the entire crew and other cast members. I am sure it will be a memorable Holi. Be yourself, be safe and do what makes you happy but don’t harm others in the process.

Niti Taylor

Holi is one of my favourite times. I love enjoying the day playing with colors, family and friends and the rain dance. I have many beautiful and crazy childhood memories of the day. I enjoy the day with Colors and the yummy and healthy snacks.

Kunal Jaisingh

Holi is a festival where we leave all our mistakes behind and burn all evils and start fresh. Forgiving and spreading humanity is its core essence. I celebrate the festival with my family and couple of my friends with less gulaal but more food.

Tanya Sharma

Holi is a time to reach out with the colors of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time to express the happiness of being loved. This Holi I wish everyone colors their life. I love enjoying the festival of colors with the taste of yummy foods and yes I can never forget my favorite 'Rasagulla'

Tejasswi Prakash

Holi brings and reminds the humanity bonding among the people. It colors our life with joy, happiness, friendship, love and care. Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. I love the festival and cheat the diet and enjoy more of yummy snacks.

Vin Rana

Holi for me is synonymous to friends, family, colours, music and a lot of masti. It is my favourite festival. Back home in Delhi, all my cousins would get together and bring the house down. There would be a lot of delicacies prepared for the festival like Gujiyas and Jalebi and also some rituals that were performed for the festival. I have been missing all this for some years now. However, this year Holi is going to be with my family and friends. It is a festival of togetherness and sharing joy and I intend to do just that. And of course, the revelry will not be complete without some music and dance.

Happy Holi guys!!!