TV celebs and their plans to usher in 2018

The countdown to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day has finally begun! Most of the television celebs are in party mood. Few have already left Mumbai for different destinations to celebrate the occasion while the rest will be taking off soon to usher in New Year.



Here some of the popular TV celebs have shared their plans for the first day of the New Year. Read on!



Saumya Tandon: This New Year, I have decided to meet my eldest Tauji who lives in Raipur. He is 88 years old and is dearest. I haven’t met him since the past 12 years. I feel that the elder members in the family need our love and we need their blessings. He cannot travel so we decided to go and meet him. I wanted my husband to meet him as well. He is a scientist and the most compassionate man I have ever seen, also when I meet him I feel I am meeting my father. As the years pass, I miss my father even more. When my husband and I will meet him, I will feel we met my father and took his blessings. Also for the New Year celebration I am doing a local event there itself. So, this New Year is for blessing and love from the eldest in the family. It’s different from every year where I go for a personal exotic holiday location for fun. I hope 2018 brings love and peace and health to the family. Also, my New Year resolution is to live every moment to the fullest, enjoy life more and learn new things. One thing that I want to change is to feel more inspired and motivated.



Jay Bhanushali: I have great plans for New Year as I am travelling to a beautiful honeymoon kind of place - Raipur (laughs). I am going there with my wife as we have a show together and we will be working. I love working on the first day of a year because that is the day when you begin your New Year and I am welcoming this year with work.



Akshay Mhatre: Unlike the previous year’s first day, I plan to keep it quiet this year! It’s been a while since I met my family and this time I would like to bring in the New Year with them over a nice, elaborate family dinner followed by a movie since all of us are huge film buffs. I am looking forward to 2018; I wish to keep working hard and do well for myself and others. Moreover, I aim to improve and become a better version of myself in the New Year. Cheers and Happy New Year!



Sheen Dass: Like every year, I would like to bring in the New Year with my family. It is a wonderful feeling to be with them at the very beginning of the year, to scream ‘Happy New Year’ while embracing each other. I am really looking forward to kick-start and welcome 2018 with a bang! Also, I plan to enjoy dance and create some memorable memories. Here’s wishing everyone joyous and wonderful New Year.



Tejasswi Prakash: It’s a perfect start for 2018 as I will be working and shooting for Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya on 31st and 1st Jan as well. I have always spent New Year’s Eve with my family where we sit together and goof around till 12 to wish each other a happy new year.



Namik Paul: This year I would be working on New Year’s Eve for Ek Deewaana Tha and also preparing for our Manali trip which happens in the first week of the next year itself. It’s been a great year in regards to work where I got to enact a very different role in the show and am humbled with all the love and affection showered by my fans.



Priyamvada Kant: Every New Year is special as 1st January is my birthday. This year I am shooting so will be celebrating New Year in Mumbai only. I have innumerable fond memories of my birthdays! Friends have thrown surprises over the years. I have always had an awesome time. New Year coincides with my birthday so it’s always special.



Manit Joura: For the last couple of years, I have always celebrated New Year’s Eve with my family. The entire family gets together and we make it a point to indulge in a weeklong celebration. Every year, on 31st December, my father organizes a small puja at a temple to seek blessings for the coming year. With each passing year, I strive to broaden my perception towards life and I believe once that happens, things like health, happiness, and prosperity follows. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

