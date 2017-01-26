TV celebs and their Republic Day pledge...

26th January, a day which holds an importance in the lives of every Indian as this is the date when our constitution came into existence in the year 1950.

The constitution of India which is known as the supreme law of the country reminds us about our fundamental rights and duties. The constitution and its true essence will only paint a bright picture when citizens of India act and contribute towards the making of a better country.

We asked your favourite stars about what they would like to pledge this Republic Day to be a good citizen of India. Read on –

Preetika Rao

This Republic Day, I pledge to continue to be a law-abiding citizen of India and of my city Mumbai. I pledge to support the great ideals drawn upon by our honorary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strives day and night for the betterment of the nation. I pledge to stand against corruption and the anti-law activities around me. I pledge not to support black money transactions as I have always been totally against it.

Shrenu Parikh

I pledge to work towards the provision for free and compulsory education for children.

Kunal Jaisingh

I pledge to be a more responsible and a hard working citizen of my country.

Rashami Desai

I pledge to follow the cleanliness drive as it is very important to have a clean environment. I ensure that wet and dry garbage are separated.

Ssharrad Malhotra

I pledge not to honk repeatedly and create noise pollution on the roads even when stuck in a traffic. Being patient is important; be it on a road or in life.

Do share your Republic Day pledge with us, dear readers.