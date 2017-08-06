Friendship is an emotion that can't be described in words to make matters simple, one day is put aside to celebrate this wonderful at times public and at times private emotion.

Tellychakar got in touch with some of your favourite TV stars and reminded them of their old days, we also got to know what friendship means to them and how they used to celebrate it back in the day.

Zain Imam - I used to hang out with friends and things like tying friendship bands seemed silly to us. We believed in having fun, dining out. As far as a BFF is concerned, I didn't have a single best pal in my life. I will be busy on this friendships day with my shoot, no question of celebrating something so silly.

Helly Shah - In our school we were not allowed to tie friendship bands during school hours as our school was pretty strict. We used to celebrate it discreetly. I remember tying and again untying the band to avoid getting punished. My BFF (Best friend forever) would be Riya Mehta. She was my schoolmate. I don't believing in tying friendship bands now because it is not important, emotions and everything related to friendship is what counts.

Aditi Sajwan - I remember on friendship day here we used to get ribbons from our homes to tie them on the hands of our best friends. during my childhood, friendship meant sharing tiffins, sharing chocolates, doing someone else's homework, helping friends in the class. My education happened in different schools across different cities in the country due to my father's transferable job, which is why I had 2-3 best friends but today I don’t have any contacts with them. In Chidiya Ghar, we are three girls Mayuri, Chidiya and Koyal will be taking pictures together, we would be eating out together. Last year, we exchanged friendship cards and guess what? I still have it stuck on the wall, this is the ritual we follow. This year, I will definitely celebrate friendship day with friends in a mall, or catch up with them for a movie.

Aakanksha Singh - I had 2-3 friends in my colony and school, before a day we used to make friendship day bands, we usually never bought the bands but we used to get those threads at home and we used to make the friendship band together with 4-5 friends. my best friend is Priyanka Sethia from Kolkata, she’s my best friend. I don't tie friendship bands because it is for kids but for me friendship is very different from this as we don’t need to buy friendship bands, if you are together solely from the heart that’s friendship from me and the same bond that we share with each other.

Rubina Dilaik - When I was in school we did not have this culture of celebrating friendship on a particularly day. My best friend is Yasho Madaan she is pursuing law from Chandigarh. I am not really celebrating friendship day, all my friends are in Mumbai and I am going through a hectic schedule and we don’t need a particular day to celebrate Friendship day

Gaurav Khanna - I have never worn these friendship bands in the school because I was never into this day culture. I think I was very close to my friends.All my friends have been very helpful all my life. If I had to name a best friend for that matter, it would have to be Hussain Kuwajerwala.

Shantanu Maheshwari - I remember, we used to make our own friendship bands. Howeverm I never believed in the very concept of BFFs, I just have 3 friends namely Aditya, Alfred, and Aishwarya.

Giaa Manek - We used to bring different colourful friendship bands to school and tie it on the wrists of our friends. As far as a BFF is concerned I had special friend in school but then I got busy with my profession, however, I am still in touch with them. This friendships's day, we will be going for a 1 day trip somewhere near Mumbai, perhaps in Lonavala.