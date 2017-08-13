We all experience mood swings!!!

There are a lot of ups and downs that we all keep experiencing in our day to day lives.

There are times when we are upset and we need to cheer up ourselves by doing things that makeus happy. Different people have different ways to cheer up mood!!!

Wondering what could be your favourite celeb’s quickest way to cheer up mood? Then read on –

Helly Shah – The best thing that cheers me up is Pani Puri. I go out and eat Pani Puri whenever I am upset and everything gets sorted. Good music or any kind of good food makes me feel good and I prefer to be silent during that particular moment. No one should disturb me at that time.

Kunal Jaisingh – Get me a Pizza!!!

Mahima Makwana – Good music but at the same time, when I am upset, I need a good friend of mine to cheer me up. I think that whenever you are upset, you should reach out to your friends and vent it out to feel lighter and better.

Mohit Sehgal – Whenever I get tensed or over think I just go to sleep (chuckles). I just prefer taking a short nap because it makes me forget everything. Sometimes I eat chocolates or cook something good for myself and it makes me happy.

Ruslaan Mumtaz – For me, the quickest way to cheer up my mood is to play with a puppy or a kitten. I love animals and spending time with them makes me forget everything.

