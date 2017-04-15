TV hotties who pull off the best pouts

The famous duck-face or pout as we’d rather call it, has become an addiction ever since it started trending.

Every girl would rather pout for a selfie than smile. It’s the same case with celebs too. If you think pouts are over-rated, hold your thoughts until you see these popular on-screen stars kill it with the perfect pouts.

The Kardashian Pout

Mouni Roy pouts so effortlessly, it almost makes you cry in admiration. We cannot deny she is definitely the industry’s Queen of Pout!

The Barbie Pout

We’re sure this is how Barbie must look when she pouts! Sonarika Bhadoria nails the matte red lip look with the perfect sultry pout.

The Girl-Next-Door Pout

Kritika Kamra is the Indian version of Pocahontas with the almond eyes and the best facial features, and she really pouts like a Disney Princess!

The Oh So Cute Pout

Hands down, Jennifer Winget has been the style diva amongst many actresses. She is a goddess when it comes to fashion. But, she proves she can even break into a short curly haired girl with the cutest pout here!

The Sexy Seductress Pout

To top them all of, Hina Khan plays it safe and sexy, both at once, with the classic red. We must say, you go girl!

