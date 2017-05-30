Hot Downloads

Features

Waaris fame Aarti Singh treats fans with a 'sexy' photoshoot!

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 01:45 PM

Aarti Singh who is best known for her role of Amba from &TV’s drama ‘Waaris’, has shocked her fans with her latest bold photoshoot!

The actress, who is Govinda's niece and Krushna Abhishek's sister, shared her pictures on Instagram account, and she looks every inch of stunning and hot in the pictures. The photoshoot is sure breaking her sari-clad image and will make you go weak in the knees!

Here check out the hot photoshoot of the gorgeous actress:

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

Wowww!!! We can't wait to see her don some hot avatar on-screen too!! 

