Waaris fame Aarti Singh treats fans with a 'sexy' photoshoot!

Aarti Singh who is best known for her role of Amba from &TV’s drama ‘Waaris’, has shocked her fans with her latest bold photoshoot!

The actress, who is Govinda's niece and Krushna Abhishek's sister, shared her pictures on Instagram account, and she looks every inch of stunning and hot in the pictures. The photoshoot is sure breaking her sari-clad image and will make you go weak in the knees!

Here check out the hot photoshoot of the gorgeous actress:

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 24, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 22, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 9, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 8, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 7, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 3, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Wowww!!! We can't wait to see her don some hot avatar on-screen too!!