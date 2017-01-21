What are your favorite yesteryear stars doing these days..let’s find out

When we look back in time, our entertainment industry has undergone many changes. New formats and new faces have taken over, but the old remains gold.

Yesteryear actors and their work on the tube are still alive in the hearts of many. Their charisma works magic even today. Some of those actors are missing from the screens, while some are on and some are about to begin their new project soon. Are you missing your favourite yesteryear actor and want to know their whereabouts? Then this article is a must read:

Eijaz Khan: Balaji camp’s favourite lad Eijaz Khan, who was last seen on &TV’s Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, is soon to make a comeback with Sony TV’s upcoming Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Kritika Kamra: She was last seen on Sony TV’s Reporters and is set to return to TV with Nikhil Sinha’s upcoming biggie Chandrakanta for Life OK. She has bagged the titular role in the historical series.

Sharad Kelkar – Last seen on &TV’s Agent Raghav, Sharad Kelkar is soon coming back with Life OK’s next historical series Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Sharad has been finalised to play the role of Banda Singh Bahadur in the upcoming series.

Shweta Tiwari – Shweta, who was last seen on &TV’s Begusarai, is currently enjoying motherhood as she recently gave birth to a cute boy.

Aman Yatan Verma – The talented actor tied knot with his lady love Vandana Lalwani last month in December. He is enjoying the new phase of his life.

Hiten Tejwani – Currently seen on &TV’s Gangaa, Hiten is soon to make an exit from the popular daily as the show is heading for a revamp. He has bagged Star Plus’ upcoming Meenu Mausi, but unfortunately, the show is not being launched.

Urvashi Dholakia – Television’s popular Komolika has now ventured into production and is currently busy handling it post her stint on SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain.

Manav Gohil – Last seen on popular shows like Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain and Yam Hain Hum on SAB TV, Manav is enjoying his sabbatical by holidaying. He was recently chilling in Australia. He is soon to be seen in an upcoming Gujarati movie Dhantya Open in which he plays Prakash Shah.

Ragini Khanna – It’s been so long since Ragini’s presence in a daily series and is surely being missed by her fans. Looks like Ragini has been exploring so many things while away from the small screen. She recently shared that she was back to dancing.

Mohnish Behl – After his spell on Sony TV’s Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Mohnish Behl has returned to the small screen as a host for &TV’s Hoshiyaar.

Sameer Soni – Last seen on &TV’s Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, Sameer Soni has bagged Star Plus’ upcoming series by Edgestorm Productions. He will soon be seen in a prominent role in the daily.

Akashdeep Saigal – Akashdeep has been missing from acting on small screen, but he has been entertaining the audience with his participation in various reality shows on the tube. Furthermore, he has also been busy with movies.

Hussain Kuwajerwala – The actor, who has been away from the screen, was recently rumoured to have replaced Karan Mehra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Cezanne Khan – Cezanne was said to play the new hero opposite Aditi Sharma on &TV’s Gangaa but things didn’t materialize. Well, he’s been missing from the party for a while now.

Rajeev Khandelwal – Last seen on Sony TV’s Reporters, Rajeev has been focusing on movies and has two films lined up that are under production.

Which actor are you missing the most? Shout out to us!