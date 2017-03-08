WomensDay: TV actresses talk about the essence of womanhood

They have climbed tall mountains, and dived into deep blue oceans. However, on the whole, women still suffer the minority status. Women do not get equal opportunity in many countries. It is rightly said that a woman is the epitome of tenderness, care, and wisdom. On this Women's Day, telly actresses become the strength for women all across as they share their take on what it takes to be a woman.

Niti Taylor: Today, many women match steps with their male counterparts. I am not feminist or believe in feminism but yes I support and raise my voice against violence happening in women's life in many ways be it a rape case or killing a girl child. Society will have to understand the need for women's too.

Helly Shah: Women can do anything and everything. They just need to be brave, fearless and believe that they are equally powerful and capable of doing what they want to. They can bring the change that the world requires. We should be strong enough to take our decisions and take a stand for ourselves.

Tanya Sharma: Woman's day is supposed to be celebrated 365 days that's what I think because they're so important in each and everyone's life. I wish that we become more fearless and more independent day by day! Cheers to all the lovely women, we are strong and we are just too awesome for this world.

Roop Durgapal: Our old scriptures say, "Where Women are honored, divinity blossoms there, and where women are dishonored, all action no matter how noble remain unfruitful". A woman completes the man and brings life on earth. For harmony and balance in society, women need to be given equal status, respect and importance.

Parineeta Borthakur: We are three sisters. My mother always used to say that my father was immensely and equally happy when we three sisters were born. I think, in the society we need more men like my dad. We as women need to teach our brothers, sons, husbands, and in fact male community to respect women as they have come from one and you will get your next generation from one.

