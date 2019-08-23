THIS actor requests for a make-up room closer to that of his alleged girlfriend!

MUMBAI: Gossip alert! The world of entertainment is glamorous and glitzy but also filled with jealousy and dark secrets.



This particular actor, who is in a secret relationship with his co-actress, is leaving no stone unturned to spend maximum time with her on the sets of their show.



The said show’s set has two different sections where the makeup rooms for the actors are located. The couple we’re talking about had makeup rooms situated in different sections.



However, now that the duo wants to spend more time together, the actor requested the production house to move his make-up room near his lady love’s room.



Can you guess the name of the actor and actress involved? Hit the comments section below.



Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.