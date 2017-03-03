Are Karishma Tanna-Pearl V Puri the new lovebirds in tinsel town?

Smiling above from the clouds, the Cupid can play naughty and strike its arrow to stir up a romance.

And while he watched upon the set of Nagarjun, he thought that there was a possibility of romance between two actors.

Yes readers, as per information received, two actors who had no intention of falling in love have been reportedly found a connect post the show wrap up.

Wondering who?

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri!

Woaaaaah!! You did not expect this, right?

Well, recently we met a close friend of the actress who spilled the beans over her new romance. “Karishma and Pearl did not get to spend too much time together on the set, with the show wrapping up soon after she came onboard. But seems like they did find a connect. They kept on bumping each other and soon meeting over lunch and dinner, and before they knew a spark had ignited between them. Though too initial an affair it is, they are pretty much dating.”

That’s a sweet love story!

As readers would know Karishma was dating Upen Patel and recently parted ways. While Pearl after a wheeling romance with co-stars Asmita Sood and Hiba Nawab, has been single for quite some time.

We wonder if the news is true, well if it is, we wish the couple a lovely time ahead. And if not, well, guys, such good looking people should go more often for dates; you never know what lies ahead (wink wink).

Pearl remained unavailable however Karishma on her part said: “I want to date Brad Pitt since he and me both are single, hope you got the answer.”

Stay hooked, we will keep you updated!!!

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.