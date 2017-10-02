TV actors are not new to hooking up. If you are smart enough, you can easily find many actors on dating sites who are up for a no strings attached relationship.

A gossip has flown into TellyChakkar.com's ears that has steam coming out of them. The gossip was heard through a gossip monger which is why, we are keeping the story unnamed because we don’t have enough facts to prove it. However, we can assure this actually took place.

So bring out your popcorn tubs and lets start playing the guessing game.

The incident took place during the shooting of a popular reality show. This reality show featured many popular faces from the industry as participants. It happened so that, the already committed hot hunk who found himself away from the prying eyes during the reality show shoot, gave him the liberty to give in to his pent up bawdy temptations. He met an 18 year old girl who was part of the same non-fiction show as a crew member. The girl who looked exotic was smitten by the chiselled physique of the actor. The girl's proclivities and insinuations caught the attention of the lad who was dying for some action. And that was it! There was an intense fire of libido that had been ignited in the both of them and the fire needed to be allayed.

The seductive chemistry was so apparent that every contestant and crew member of the reality series could gauge it but the actor and the girl in question did not display any affection or longing for each other in public, so much so that they were almost non-existent for each other when in public.

When the actor was eliminated from the show, he was about to return to his hotel; in his mind he had already planned to make it a lewd night which would also lessen the anguish of the elimination so he called the girl to his room. The both of them spent the whole night together in the same room. The actor made sure that no one, not even the crew members disturbed him that night.

Well, what ensued inside the room, in between the bed sheets, is surely not difficult to guess. Honestly, we weren’t surprised to know this, because the actor surely seems to be a cassanova! He has been part of many hit fiction shows and this reality show proved to have some added benefits because he also got some hard action behind the arclights!

We wonder whether the actor’s girlfriend is aware of her beau's such arousing one night dalliances!

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.