‘Divorcee’ Reyhna Malhotra is in love again

Not every love story has a perfect and beautiful ending.

The very sexy and seductress Reyhna Malhotra, blessed with chiselled looks, has lived roller coaster life filled with lots of ups and downs. In short we can say that Reyhna’s reel and real life is full of mystery and suspense.

Reyhna, who is currently giving tough competition to the leading vamps on small screen, is a closed book whose chapters are yet to be discovered.

Here, we are set to unravel some information.

The talented actress is seen playing the role of Svetlana in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi, is a divorcee in real life, as per our sources.

According to our little birdie, Reyhna’s real name is Priyanka Sharma and she got divorced couple of years back and also has a kid from her ex husband. The little we have got to know that Reyhna’s kid stays along with her parents.

Every person deserves second chance in life and so does Reyhna Malhotra!

The bold beauty has found love again in a businessman named Nitin. It’s been couple of years that Reyhna and Nitin are together and in a happy relationship.

The actress has uploaded few pictures of her beau on Instagram. Have a look!

When we buzzed Reyhna, to validate the information, she shared, “Yes, Nitin is very close to me in my life but I don’t like to discuss about my personal life.”

When asked about she being married, she replied, “It is all rumours and there is no truth in the news.”

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.