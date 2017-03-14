Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Holi Selfies of Stars!

Pearl V Puri, Shaleen Bhanot
more slideshows Click Here

inspirations
Rannvijay Singh
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > gossip
Gossip

‘Divorcee’ Reyhna Malhotra is in love again

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Mar 2017 06:58 PM

Not every love story has a perfect and beautiful ending.

The very sexy and seductress Reyhna Malhotra, blessed with chiselled looks, has lived roller coaster life filled with lots of ups and downs. In short we can say that Reyhna’s reel and real life is full of mystery and suspense.

Reyhna, who is currently giving tough competition to the leading vamps on small screen, is a closed book whose chapters are yet to be discovered.

Here, we are set to unravel some information.

The talented actress is seen playing the role of Svetlana in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi, is a divorcee in real life, as per our sources.

According to our little birdie, Reyhna’s real name is Priyanka Sharma and she got divorced couple of years back and also has a kid from her ex husband. The little we have got to know that Reyhna’s kid stays along with her parents.

Every person deserves second chance in life and so does Reyhna Malhotra!

The bold beauty has found love again in a businessman named Nitin. It’s been couple of years that Reyhna and Nitin are together and in a happy relationship.

The actress has uploaded few pictures of her beau on Instagram. Have a look!

When we buzzed Reyhna, to validate the information, she shared, “Yes, Nitin is very close to me in my life but I don’t like to discuss about my personal life.”

When asked about she being married, she replied, “It is all rumours and there is no truth in the news.”

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.

Tags > Ishqbaaaz, TV actress, Reyhna Malhotra, dating, business man, love, Svetlana, divorcee,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top