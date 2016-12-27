Guess who Vishal ‘Naitik’ Singh is DATING!!??

Love makes life beautiful, isn’t it?

Starry eyes, blushing cheeks, beating hearts and fantasy keeping you awake...aaah!! That’s the beauty of true love.

TV town’s two popular actors seem to be experiencing the same emotions with Cupid’s naughty arrows striking them.

Wondering who are we talking about??

The new ‘Naitik’ from Yeh Rishta, Vishal Singh and Laut Aao Trisha fame Adita Wahi.

Woaaaah!!! Surprised aren’t you???

As per credible sources the two have been friends for quite a long time. Taking ahead their association steadily Adita and Vishal have been dating each other. While marriage is definitely on the cards, they will take their own sweet time to make their relationship official.

The actors have chosen to keep their personal life away from the prying eyes of the media and public. Though Adita’s social media accounts proclaim her love towards her man as she supported him throughout his Yeh Rishta entry phase.

Adita, as viewers would know, was earlier married to director Ameet Sawant.

Here checkout few pics of the awwwdorable couple:

Our efforts to reach the couple remained futile.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.