Home > Tv > gossip
Gossip

A hot male contestant got a reality show courtesy his “influential” celebrity boyfriend

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
31 Mar 2018 05:02 PM

Mumbai: Couples helping each other in their respective careers are not a big deal, especially in the entertainment industry. We all are aware about how certain celebrities help their love interest to either bag a show, film, or any kind of work.

The latest goss that we’ve heard goes in the same lane. Currently a top GEC airs a reality show which isn’t doing wonders. In the same reality show, a bunch of contestants were introduced, all of them a sight for sore eyes.

A little birdie informed a dark secret behind the selection of the contestants. As per the tattle, certain contestants have paid to be on the show, while some have used their contacts. A gossipmonger related from the show revealed that one of the male contestants got to be a part of the series because of his high contacts. This guy is extremely hot and a model, however keeping in the mind of the concept of the show, he is a misplacement. No wonder he was evicted mid-season.

So without talent, how is it that this guy bagged the TV show? Because of his looks you wonder? Well, you are sadly mistaken.

A little birdie related to this contestant in contention informed that he is dating a popular celebrity who belongs to the creative and artsy spectrum of glamour.  This influential celebrity is a popular face in the media circuit and in the showbiz. The age difference between the two is approximately around 20 years. “They are together since some time,” the informant averred.

The model asked his boyfriend to help him get this TV series, which could have been a game changer for him. The influential celebrity, who is friends with almost all the big superstars, filmmakers of the industry, used his sources to get his “toy boy” the discussed TV show. Interestingly, the celebrity’s closest friend is also involved in the series, which made the journey easy for his boyfriend. However, he couldn’t help him survive the reality weekly.

Could you guess who the people we are talking about are? Let us know in the comment section. If you could guess reread it.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting gossips and popcorn worthy tales. 

Tags > TV show, Reality show, Show Courtesy, Gossips, Tellychakkar, Celebrity, Contestant,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
31 Mar 2018 06:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram Singh Chauhan would love to meet fans over receiving gifts
Vikram Singh Chauhan would love to meet fans over... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's...

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

#HanumanJayanti special: TV actors who got a...

#HanumanJayanti special: TV actors who got a chance to play the Indian Superhero
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days