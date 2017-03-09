Naamkarann new lead is DATING this hottie

Valentine’s Day may have gone by but the emotions of love still rules high!!!

Star Plus daily Naamkarann is all set to take a leap and playing the face of the show will be the pretty actress Aditi Rathore.

The bubbly girl, who has also been part of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, even before could taste limelight seems to have found a new way to be in buzz.

The actress’ Instagram profile is flooded with pictures of her with her beau Shreedhan Singh.

Woaaaah!!!

Yes, the actress has long been in a relationship with this fitness model. The two seem quite comfortable and cosy and we feel they have a really crackling chemistry.

The couple also have really cute captions that will just make your day.

Here have a look at their pictures:

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Bless you guys! Have a prosperous life ahead!

