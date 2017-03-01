Hot Downloads

Shaheer-Erica ‘avoid’ each other at Kuch Rang celebration night

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
01 Mar 2017 04:49 PM

The ambience was buzzing with happiness and glee as the team of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi got together to celebrate their first anniversary.

Yes, as reported, the popular show on Sony Entertainment Television completed a year yesterday (1 March). And to mark the achievement, the production team (Beyond Dreams) and the channel gathered together to rejoice.

Added to that, a lot of media personnel flocked together to get some exclusive bytes from the lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes.

With the two talented actors, who play lovers on screen (and are rumoured to be dating in real life too), coming together in one frame, the media had planned to capture them for some romantic sequence.

But lo behold, their hopes came crashing down as Shaheer and Erica decided to avoid each other the entire time.

Shares an onlooker, “Shaheer and Erica are not on talking terms leading to a lot of troubles for the crew. Their relationship has gone kaput for they do not even see eye to eye. Last night they refused to cut the cake together and instead got the new lot, the kids to do the honour. They also chose not to feed each other pieces of the cake, even for photo opportunity.”

That must have been a sad visual, isn’t it?

Let’s see if the star-crossed lovers manage to get back together or move on.

We will keep an eye; you guys stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more masaledar gossips.

 

With inputs from Bhagyashree Labdhe

 

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.

