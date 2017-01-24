Shraddha Arya denies dating Gauahar’s ex Saahil Peerzada

There is a famous Bollywood dialogue ‘Pyaar dosti hai’!!!!



And it seems scintillating beauty Shraddha Arya of Dream Girl fame, has found love in good friend Saahil Peerzada.



Saahil Peerzada is a Mumbai-based Kashmiri businessman. He was once in news for dating model turned actress Gauahar Khan.





As per our little birdie, something is brewing between Shraddha and Saahil.



However, the dating news came as a shocker to us as there were reports about Shraddha secretly getting engaged to an NRI named Jayant some time ago.





So what happened to their relationship?



When reached out to Shraddha, she replied, “It is bizarre news. Saahil is a friend for the last eight years. What’s with the news suddenly?”





When as asked her about her relationship status with Jayant, she shared, “I would like to quote Priyanka Chopra here that ‘you are single till you are married’ and when something happens you all will know about it.”



Have a look at few pictures of Shraddha and Saahil in their candid best!