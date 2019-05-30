This is the REAL reason Karan Singh Grover’s chances of playing Mr. Bajaj are slim

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been gaining a lot of appreciation from fans. The show is ruling the TRP charts and how!



The exit of Komolika (Hina Khan) and the entry of Mr. Bajaj has become the talk of the town.



Many popular names were considered for the role of Mr. Bajaj in the show, including Karan Wahi, Siddharth Shukla, Arjun Rampal, and Milind Suman.



However, media reports suggested that handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover had been locked as the face of Mr. Bajaj. However, rumours have it that the makers are still hunting for the apt face to portray the iconic role. Apparently, KSG is expecting to be paid higher than the other leading cast members of the show along with a minimum guarantee of shooting for the maximum days in a month.



TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the makers approaching Harshad Chopda for the role.



A source close to the project revealed, 'While Karan is expecting the production house to fulfill these clauses, he also wants to put in limited hours of working a day. In a successful daily soap, where the stakes are so high, it becomes difficult to bend the rules for just one person.'



We hope that the makers find the perfect actor to portray the popular character.