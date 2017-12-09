What? Samiksha Jaiswal has a CRUSH on Karan Vohra; gets SLAPPED by his wife

Having a crush on someone is no more a big deal these days!

It is a given that actors, in most probability, develop feelings towards their co-stars as they not only spend a majority of their time together on the sets but also enact sequences which are emotional and dramatic. And talking about the actors paired opposite to each other, they may be party to performing some steamy romantic scenes as well!

History holds a record of actors dating, falling in and out of love and the trend is still on fire!

We all love the lead pairing of Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal from Zee TV’s popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek. The two actors make our hearts beat faster as Shaurya and Mahek and now, we’ve heard something about the duo that has got us really worked up!

TellyChakkar has received a shocking news which will definitely astound Zindagi Ki Mehek fans.

According to our sources, Samiksha openly proclaimed that she has a crush on her co-star, Karan.

What??!! Can’t believe your ears?

Well, yes. Samiksha apparently confessed to have a crush on Karan, however, on a very casual level. The girl is well aware that Karan is a married man and her heart does not ache on the fact. She has no intentions of being the other woman too.

However, Karan’s wife, Bella who visits him on the sets quite often came to face with this piece of information and it did not go down to well with her. A little birdie under the honey’s hat informs us that Bella is insecure about their alleged shenanigans and keeps a strict vigil over her husband and Samiksha.

Now here comes the interesting..err...or rather shocking part!

Things went awry when Bella confronted Samiksha and instructed her to maintain distance from Karan. Not holding any grief, an impetuous and uninhibited Samiksha shot back, “I have a crush on him, so what?”

oOoOO...

Per gossip mills, apparently an agitated Bella landed on the sets and slapped Samiksha, leaving everyone shocked! Unexpectedly, Samiksha did not create a scene and preferred to walk out of the room maintaining her silence.

To get proper clarity on the entire news, we buzzed Samiksha, who replied, “I m sorry but I can only laugh over it. I am sure I have many well-wishers on the sets and because they couldn’t achieve much themselves, they are jealous of mine and Karan’s success. It’s a stupid piece of information and I cannot waste my time on such false rumours. Thank you.”

Refuting all the rumours, Karan added, “I don’t know who has so much time to spread such idiotic news. Well, I wish such guys good mental health.”

What do you guys think – Is it a big deal to have a crush on your co-star? Let us know your views by commenting below!