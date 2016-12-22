Every actor wishes to be a part of Rajshri family: Suchitra Pillai

Suchitra Pillai is one such TV actress who needs no introduction. She has been hailed as a powerhouse performer who can slip into the shoes of her character effortlessly.

She has been considered as an actress instead of a star. There is no doubt anymore that she is an actress par excellence. And there are so many performances that are forever etched in our memories.

Suchitra has made her TV comeback with Colors’ new daily Ek Shringaar... Swabhimaan by Rajshri Productions.

The lady looked mesmerising at the launch of the drama. During the Q&A session, she spoke in brief about her character, journey in the industry, married life, reality shows and more. Read on:

What made you pick up this show?

The uniqueness. As an actor, it is important what kind of project you choose. And frankly speaking, who doesn’t want to work with Rajshri? Every actor wishes to be a part of the Rajshri family.

Tell us a bit about your character?

It is a strong and positive character. I am portraying the role of Sandhya who plays a vital part in the family, though she is not blood-related. She is the best friend of Nirmala (Boy’s mother). She will stay along with the family and also take care of the business. She helps in making decisions and absolutely has no bad feelings.

Why not play challenging roles on TV?

Well, the character details may sound usual but just wait and watch how powerful my role is going to be. Once the story moves ahead, viewers will definitely enjoy watching the show.

How do you see the content revolving over the years?

Today when someone approaches you to be a part of a show they won’t have one liner stating that you would play mother in the show. They would give you the entire character sketch instead. The content has definitely changed for the better. More web and finite series are being launched. Acting is being given more preference now.

How is your married life going?

Damn easy. My husband belongs from Denmark. He is calm, co-operative and supportive. He takes care of my daughter in my absence. This is the biggest advantage I have as it helps me focus on my work.

How much do you relate to the story of Swabhimaan?

This story is quite real as still people don’t allow girls to work after marriage. They think that kitchen is the apt place where they are supposed to be after getting married. This show will educate masses that education plays an important role in the society.

Singing, acting, theatre- what do you enjoy the most?

I love to perform live. It helps you to get instant reaction and don’t have to wait for critics to review. Till date, I get butterflies in my stomach when I perform live.

How do you manage to stay fit?

I am 46 years old and love my age. I am very proud of myself. I have always had high metabolic rate. When I went for a check up, I was told that I have a 14-year-old's metabolism at this age. I can eat anything and everything.

Your take on reality shows?

Certain reality series like dance and adventurous shows are fine with me. I was asked to do Bigg Boss but it’s not my cup of tea. I have heard enough horror stories from my friends who have been part of the show.

In 2016 we have come across many break-ups and divorces, what has kept your relationship strong?

It’s been eleven years of marriage and we have a strong relationship. Nobody can bring a smile on my face then my husband Lars. We make it a point to sit together and discuss about us, daughter and the future. Although he is from Denmark, our thought process and way of living are similar. The best part if he doesn’t throw his decisions on me.

Who, according to you, is the sexiest actress on TV?

I have to say Barkha Bist. She is like fire!

What matters to you -a good script or money?

Up till now, it has been good scripts. Check my bank balance (laughs). I agree money plays an important part when you have a family to look after but there have been times when I did projects because the scripts were challenging.

Any regrets in life?

I have the regret that I didn’t concentrate on my music career.

Good luck,Suchitra!