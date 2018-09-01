Had to work a lot on my character as Rupa Mital: Jayati Bhatia

MUMBAI: We have popularly known and loved her for her role in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka as Nirmala Devi aka Mataji. Jayati Bhatia is one of the most versatile actors in the television world. She has a plethora of successful shows to her credit.

Jayati is much loved and applauded by the audience for her acting. She has acted in shows like Itihaas, Kanyadaan, Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Jayati has managed to captivate her fans in theatre plays also.

She gave a notable performance in the play Mad about Money. She participated in Kitchen Champion and was crowned as the winner of season 4. Jayati showed off her dancing skills by participating in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Sasural Simar Ka was one of the longest running shows on TV, and Jayati played main supporting role in it. She was also seen playing a negative role in Zee TV's popular daily Naamkarann, which had Zain Imam and Aditi Sharma in lead roles.

Currently, Jayati is seen wooing her audience as a social media frenzy queen in Colors’ latest show, Internet Wala Love, which stars Shivin Narang, Tunisha Sharma, and Minnisha Lamba in lead roles.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, the talented actress spoke about her journey in the industry and threw some light on her stint in Internet Wala Love, where she will be seen playing the role of Shivin’s mother.

Read on to know more!

My roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Internet Wala Love are poles apart

Throwing some more light on her stint in the show and her past roles, Jayati shared, 'Both my characters from Sasural Simar Ka and now Internet Wala Love are poles apart and I am a little apprehensive thinking about the fans' reaction seeing me in the role.'

She further adds, 'The makers have worked really hard on the look and feel of my character and I am still positive that my audience will love my character as they have loved and supported me until now. Where Mataji’s sole purpose in life was to keep her family bound as one, Rupa Bhardwaj holds no such nature.'

Concept of Internet Wala Love

Talking about the concept of the show and her definition of love, Jayati shares, 'I sometimes feel that internet love is just like an arranged marriage with its own pluses and minuses. It can be a success and sometimes be a big disaster too.'

'I still believe in love marriages. For me, human touch matters more than judging people on their face value. The internet is still a new territory that I still feel I need to conquer,' she adds.

I had to work a lot on my character as Rupa Mital

Jayati shares, 'I had to work a lot on my character as I had already played the role of Mataji for seven long years, who had her own set of characteristics that don’t at all match to that of Rupa Mital.'

'Mataji had to walk slow, talk politely to people, and respect each one, and Rupa on the other hand is a complete "I me myself" kind of a person who would prefer making scores equal with the ones who wrong her,' adds Jayati.

'Rupa’s character feels that she is quite fluent in English and hence whatever she talks is correct, but that’s not the case. While shooting and understanding Rupa’s character, I was clear that I had to use a lot of "hashtags" because that's how the social media queen Rupa Mital is like,' says Jayati.

I have been able to continue doing theatre because I have television

Highlighting the difference between her stints in theatre and television Jayati shares, 'There’s not much of a difference in the two; the only difference is that there are retakes in television, but in theatre there aren’t retakes. There are rehearsals that happen in theatre. Plus I think I have been able to continue doing theatre because I have television. I can’t choose which I prefer working in more as the audience who loves me and knows me by my face value is all because of television. It won’t be wrong to say that television has been my bread, butter, jam, peanut butter, everything.'

I would like to work on all platforms

On being asked, 'Why not choose web over theatre and television?', Jayati shares, 'I would love to work on each medium. This is the audiences' mindset that they consider us actors under a theme - "yeh tv ka face hai, yeh web ka face hai, ya yeh theatre ka face hai." For actors, all these mediums are the same and equal to one another till the time we are getting to work and live our passion.'

'Even though web is a new thing that the audience is going gaga over but it is the director's take on which role would suit an actor best and on which platform. I would still love to be a part of a web series if the character and the role suits me,' adds Jayati.

Concluding the interview and talking about the audience response on seeing her in her new avatar, Jayati says, 'They will either love me by the end of the first episode or will scold me like my mother does by the end of the episode. Both the ways, I will still love their feedback on this new journey.'

TellyChakkar wishes Jayati all the luck for her new journey, and we are sure that she will ace this role too.