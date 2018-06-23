I couldn’t have been happier: Abhinav Shukla's first interview post marriage with Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Shukla is in seventh heaven right now post his dreamy wedding with the love of his life - Rubina Dilaik. The couple got hitched this Thursday (21st June 2018). The wedding was a much fanfare, where many of the actors' friends came in to wish and bless the newlyweds. Abhinav says that he had an amazing time at the ceremonies which took place at the scenic beauty of Shimla. The actor speaks out for the first time post his wedding with the beautiful actress. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be married?

Well! I couldn’t have been happier! Everything went off very well and we are so blessed to have got so much love and wishes from all those who are close to us. Rubina and I have been together since so long and she understands me completely. I am blessed to have her as my wife and I can’t wait to start this journey with her.

How were the pre-wedding functions as well as the wedding?

The Dilaiks totally impressed us with the welcome we received at their house. The engagement ceremony that took place on Wednesday was so much fun. All our friends including Tina, Hussain, Sharad, Maggie, Keerti, Rahul, Faisal, Gazala Surveen, Akshay and Neha performed a musical for us. Then, I got the best gift ever from Rubina – it was a song that she wrote herself and had visuals of our journey together till now. I could not have asked for anything more.

What do you think of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla?

(PHOTOS: Rubina-Abhinav's wedding journey in pics)

How did you feel while getting married in the hills?

I love hills and its weather. It was pleasant with a slight welcome drizzle. And Woodville place is a beautiful place with so much history and character to it. I am so happy that we decided to have the wedding there.

What about gifts?

Rubina’s mom got me an outdoor watch, which I wanted to buy for so long. Rubina’s song, of course, was the perfect gift. My mother gave Rubina our traditional jewellery which she had inherited so it has a history and legacy to it.

How many days did you take off from work for the occasion?

I took off for 10 days.

(Also Read: Bride-to-be Rubina gets trolled. Are fans going overboard?)

What are the honeymoon plans?

We have to get back to our shoots at the earliest so honeymoon will happen later.