I don’t wish to be part of rubber stretched dramas: Ratna Pathak

The evergreen actress Ratna Pathak, wait! calling Ratna evergreen is so average and middle class! Let us put it in this way, the lady with sheer class and charm is back to enthrall viewers as Maya in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2.

Finally, we see millions of wishes getting true, with Sarabhai coming back with season 2. The entire world had anticipated to see the crazy family back; and similarly, the media was anxiously waiting to see the glimpse of the talented team together after so many years at the launch recently.

Yesterday, at the launch of the show, producer J D Majethia (Hats Off), donning his cool hat, introduced his family to the media. The much awaited sneak peak of this season definitely revived the old good memories of Sarabhai.

It brought a bright smile on our face, when reigning beauty Ratna Pathak walked towards journalists for her interview round. In a freewheeling chat, she spoke about Sarabhai... Take 2, cast, off-camera fun and more.

Excerpts:

Why don’t we see you doing more of shows on TV?

Well, because nobody writes something like Sarabhai. I like shows which has intelligence, good story, interesting characters, progressive thoughts and which doesn’t get stretched like a rubber band. Tell me any other soap which has all of this? I rest my case!

With so many talented actors under one roof, how do you deal with creative differences?

We beat up each other; the one who survives is the winner (smiles).

What do you think about Monisha’s ideology in real life?

I think whatever she says is very true. I myself wash cups and re-use them sometimes. Our parents have done that and now we have made a joke out of it. We think recycling is stupid. I totally agree with Monisha’s ideology and we all should agree to it. Recycling is not down market contrary it makes sense.

Like all of us, have you also watched Sarabhai online to revive those days?

Definitely, in fact, after we thought to come up with season two, I went through few old episodes and realised that we have made a great show. Like other viewers, even I enjoy watching the show.

Was it difficult to play Maya’s role again after so many years?

Our writer Aatish’s writing is seamless. One thing I have to mention here is that a lot of times as an actor we have to re-work on scripts to make it look more real and sensible but Aatish’s writing is so perfect that there are zero changes in it. We are always ready for our take.

Whose sense of humour is great off camera?

I think everyone has great sense of humour. Sometimes Deven (Bhojani) gets so fed up that he would say yaha kaam karene aaye hai hum log masti karne nahi. And when Aatish comes on set there is total madness.

Since this season will be aired online, how will other people watch who are not active on digital platforms?

Well, that is a concern of many people. The other day my vegetable seller was inquiring about the show and was asking me where she can watch it. But digital platforms are also growing now and the first season of Sarabhai is still viewed in large number online.

Excited or nervous to live up to that expectation?

Well, I am super excited to know the reviews from audience.

How satisfied are you as an actor?

If you ask me now then I am quite satisfied because finally I am getting work which excites and pushes me to think a little more and challenge myself.

We have never seen you getting involved in controversies, so is it a conscious decision?

I never look out for controversies as I am not on social media and I am a bore in real life.

Good luck, Ratna!

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will launch on Hotstar from 16 May.