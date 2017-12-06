I don't like doing things half-heartedly: Harshad Chopda

It was not long ago that Harshad was a very reserved actor and was barely socially active. However, as we know change is the only constant. Overtime, the actor has transformed into a more outgoing and friendly guy who is seen time and again in parties and social gatherings. He is doing a lot on TV these days! The promos of Beypanah that has him and Jennifer Winget playing leads is on-air and it has already created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

The dashing and talented actor who is set to make a comeback on the small screen with Beypanah is thrilled about his new project and in a candid chat with TellyChakkar, he shared his excitement with us about his new show, eventually leaving us curious and excited too.

Harshad shares with us, “I am very excited about the project for so many reasons. It’s a kickass show, very convincing and practical. Our director is totally involved with this show; it’s his concept and he is going to be on set throughout so things are going to be so easy to know. I don’t know whether I am excited about doing the show or watching it (chuckles). I am very happy, I feel blessed and thankful to God.”

“It’s perfectly fitting in the kind of work that I have done. May be it's relatable to me and excites me as an actor. After a long time, a show is coming which has all kind of strengths, be it production, channel, cast and the team. Everything is just perfect that makes me excited and nervous,” he added.

We asked Harshad about the factor that the fans should be excited about watching the show. He replied, “I think that there is a certain kind of expectation from me with regards to every show I have done and the way I have worked. The reason why the fans should be excited about watching the show is because I am excited and I know that the show is having every element in it. They are going to get more than their expectations so they will be very happy.”

So what’s keeping Harshad busy these days? When we quizzed him about it, he answered, “I am busy waiting and preparing. I am busy looking forward.”

“I feel proud and happy with the shows that I have done and the characters I have chosen and played,” he continued.

We wonder if Harshad would be keen on taking up mythological or historical sagas! So we asked him. He did admit that he has been approached for mythological and historical sagas many a times but there is a reason why he couldn’t take it up. He told us, “I would love to do a mythological drama but I need to know the total amount of time I would have to invest in because a mythological drama requires a little more time, energy and preparations. I would not like to do anything half-heartedly. I need to know the time frame. Mythological is a very difficult task and it requires a lot of hard work. So I need to know the proper time frame so that I can prepare myself accordingly. Mythological shows don’t come with limited episodes and I can’t do an indefinite one.”

The digital space is on boom and everyone is getting inclined towards it but we haven’t seen Harshad in that space yet. We were kind of curious about it and wanted to know the reason from him. He happily told us, “I have been offered a lot of them but I have never really understood their nature of work. The idea of web series is the freedom that makes the things they way you want to make. We have taken the freedom in terms of the language and visual. In the name of freedom, the language and the physical proximity have been given the liberty.”

“The real soul is the story and concept which should be good and I have not been offered anything like that. Why would it just be another story… you should tell a story which is worthy of being told.

I am not interested in doing something like ‘just a story’ and I have not been told and aware whether such kind of stories are made that are ‘worthy of being told.’ The story should be powerful,” signs off Harshad.

TellyChakkar wishes Harshad all the best.