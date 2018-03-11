I know, I look more like I belong to the higher class, says Namit Khanna

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Namit Khanna making his TV debut with Bindu Production’s latest offering. From then to today, it has been a hectic period for Khanna. The show titled Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya was recently launched with much fanfare.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the good looking chap spoke about

When asked what made him choose a romantic drama to make his debut, giving a logical answer, he said, “The story revolves around Sidhant Sinha (his character name). He is the protagonist and has that hero vibe. In fact, the entire thing is written like a film with a contemporary story. I connect a lot with the character especially with the main issue between the two leads. Dilip sir has gained much experience and with every show, he moves a notch higher. And Sony does things which are not the general norm. So obviously it was not a tough choice.”

While actors are dispersing from the traditional medium, Khanna chose to do the reverse. “Twisted was an opportunity. But what happens is that, in India people lack imagination. Consequently, I was stereotyped in the same character. I was getting offers of a flamboyant character even for films. Initially at least, as an actor you don’t want to get stereotyped,” he explained.

When an actor plays a certain role for six days a week, getting typecast is not so rare. Speaking about this issue, he said, “On TV if I get typecast, it will be as a hero, since the character is a la hero. So that is not a problem with me, cast me as a hero and I’ll be happy.”

In Namit’s case although he plays a guy next door from a middle class family, this doesn’t concern him. “I don’t think that is a concern at all. I know I look more like I belong to the higher class and not middle class. Because I do, there’s no question in that. So, it’s quite possible. Nonetheless, that is something for the future. I’ll figure it then what I need to do.”

After his stint with the erotic thriller Twisted, Namit worked on his acting. He did more of theatre and learnt method acting to polish his skills.

The show has been completely shot in Delhi on real locations. Namit, who originally hails from Delhi, feels that it is the plus point of the daily. “It’s a rare scenario on TV, where the set is a real life location. With this, the emotions come out better. It plays a lot of difference. It gives you the backdrop and the correct feel.”

With Namit, the series will also see Palak Jain – a popular AD face – debuting on television. About her, he said, “Palak is doing great. Considering this being her first acting stint, she is doing a fabulous job. I don’t feel that she is struggling at all. I’m blessed to work with such a co-actor. I was not like her when I started, I was very nervous. Everyone has their own journey.”

The nightly will go on air at the 11 pm slot, an unusual for a romantic drama. “My first reaction was a little disappointing. But when I got to know the reason I understood. IPL is coming, which will go on until 11, plus they have a lead from Yeh Un Dinon, which is quite popular. So they have their own reasons and their understanding is way better than us,” he concluded.

We wish Namit a glorious journey with the daily soap. He goes a long way and keeps the mass entertained.