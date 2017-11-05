It has been quite a long time that actress Ohanna Shivanand, who tasted success with her very first show, Dill Mill Gayye, is away from the TV screen.Earlier known as Shilpa Anand, the pretty actress is still best remembered for her portrayal of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in the hit medical series. The husky beauty was last seen in a 2016 film, Ye Hai Lolipop and on the TV front; she was last seen in a cameo in a series named Maahisagar.

Ohanna’s husky voice can hold any conversation for long. The pace and subtlety of her voice makes an intellectual conversation so endearing that you feel lost. In a heart of hearts chat with TellyChakkar, the actress talked about her sabbatical, her comeback and also revealed much about her personal life. Excerpts…

I’m planning to make a comeback

Ask her what keeps her busy these days and she has a witty response, “We live in a strange world. There is something or the other that keeps one busy. I was busy with my personal thing. However, now everything is sorted. I’m planning for a comeback!”

Will never do a negative role

After a hiatus from TV, it is obvious that the thespian has something in mind when it comes to her comeback. About her comeback, Ohanna shares, “with whichever show I come back, it will be about me. I can’t just be someone’s wife or be a showpiece in a show. For that matter, I will never do a negative role. That is just with respect to television.” She further explains, “See, when you enter the industry you are all excited about being in front of the camera. But after a point, all that jitters go away and you want to do something meaningful, something that conveys a proper message. I want to do a role that will last forever!”

Bigg Boss is a big NO

Ohanna started her career as a child artist and in her 20 year long career she has never participated in any reality show. Point this out to the 34 year old actress and she has a response that not just makes sense but also exposes her witty sense of humor. She explains, “What are the genres of reality shows that we have right now? Insects are not my domain. I can’t even stand next to them, forget doing tasks with them. So I can’t do Fear Factor. Singing is not my forte. Bigg Boss is a capital NO for me. I love watching it but I can’t fight in the show. Also, I don’t want to make enemies, which is bound to happen once you are part of the show. Dancing is something that I can explore. Yes, maybe a dancing show then!”

I’m changed now

Once an impulsive Shilpa has now become a patient Ohanna. There’s so much that has changed in her life today. Currently she is in a blissful headspace. During the conversation, Ohanna shares, “You are never the same person. You keep evolving. Currently I’m on cloud! Today I can understand things. I had my ups and downs, but I don’t complain any more. I used to be impulsive before, I’m very neutral now.”

I’m single and not ready to mingle

Not much is known about Ohanna’s personal life. When we ask her about the same, she discloses, “I’m very much single today.” She further connotes that she is someone who would never lie about her relationship status. She explains, “if I were in a relationship with someone, it would be very wrong to say that I’m single. He would have felt so bad. I would have not revealed his name maybe, but I would surely have accepted that I’m not single. I’m single and not ready to mingle.”

We wish you all the best for your life and future endeavours, Ohanna!