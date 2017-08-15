Television’s popular damsel Asha Negi is all rage. Despite her absence from daily soaps since quite some time, her fan following is on blitz. Her innocent eyes and sparkling smile speak volumes about her personality and her pahadi origins.

Post a brief hiatus, Tellychakkar.com got in touch with the lady for an exclusive tete-a-tete. Asha talked candidly on what she’s up to these days and many other facets of her life.

Movie-time for Asha

Asha is off the TV screen for quite a long time however she isn’t out of work. We asked her about this and she exclaimed, “I just completed a feature film! I can’t divulge any more information, except that it’s a coming of age story which I hope my fans would love. Apart from the movie, I did a web-series with ARF Web and it was such a fun time to do it. Currently, I’m waiting for something interesting to come my way. Other than these, travelling is keeping me busy most of the times.”

Nothing interesting on TV

Asha has been away from TV since two years, a conscious decision that she has taken. Talking about her absence from TV, the talented actor explained, “Honestly, TV has nothing interesting to offer me. The kinds of roles I want to do, I’m not getting them. It’s always the age old dramatic roles.” So how long will her break last? A question all her fans wish to ask. On this, she replied, “There comes a point in your life where you need to stop taking any work, you start looking for something credible. To be honest, I’ve auditioned a lot but there are times when I’m not able to crack thekinds of roles I want or sometimes things don’t fall into place and on the other hand, I don’t wish to do the age-old boring roles. So it’s like vice-versa!”

Miss Congeniality!

Anyone who has ever spoken to the pretty lady they’ll know that Asha is one of the friendliest actors in the Hindi TV industry. She is friends with most of her contemporaries. Mention this to her and the chirpy actor blushes. She commented, “I was always like this! I come from Dehradun and I did not let the industry change me. Even today I’m an under confident, raw and curious girl. That’s how I was. I don’t judge people, though I love gossiping, I accept people for who they are. Not everyone in the industry is like that, that is the reason I click with people easily. Pahadis are simple at heart and so am I.”

Asha- Wanderlust!

Just a casual swipe through her Instagram profile and you’ll realize that there’s a traveler within the Pavitra Rishta fame actor. Her love for travelling is a proven fact, she talked about the same. “In the beginning of the year, I said this to everyone that I wish to travel a lot this year and it actually turned true. I’ve already been to three places and now I’m heading for my fourth trip to Jordan. I’m a travel girl and it gives me happiness.”

Candid with Asha

With an array of TV actors moving to the digital medium, Asha has also joined the league. We asked her about the move and she revealed, “In web-series you get creative satisfaction as an actor. It gives you liberty.” Even after so much of work in the industry Asha gets pissed off when media asks her about her marriage with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. She stated, “It irritates me, people just constantly ask me about our marriage. Whenever we want we would get married and everyone will know about it.”

Well, we wish ‘the wait for fans’ soon would get over, with Asha bagging her desired project. Tellychakkar.com wishes good luck to the talented beauty.